Energy Industry

The Energy Report: ’Twas The Last Energy Report for 2021

By Editor's Picks
 4 days ago

’Twas the last Energy Report before Christmas, as oil breaks out, after fears of more lockdowns were put in serious doubt. The Omicron variant gave traders a scare, and they sold oil in an abundance of care. Yet, data now shows they have nothing to dread, as the variant...

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. - 'Dependent' - "We've known for several years that the end of crude oil ... is near," said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY. "But is the world ready to live without oil?
Greenko Breaks Into The Top Three Ranking Of The 100 global Green Utilities In The latest Energy Intelligence Report 2021

Greenko ranked among top three in annual global league table of “Top 100 Green Utilities” published by influential US-based Energy Intelligence. Greenko Group, a leading global Indian company in energy transition, has been ranked third in the prestigious ‘Top 100 Green Utilities’ annual league table prepared by Energy Intelligence, an independent US consulting firm specializing in energy markets.
Oil up 2% on U.S. Crude Draw; Huge Gasoline Pileup in the Shadows

Investing.com - Oil rallied for a second day in a row Wednesday after data showing a sharp drop in weekly stockpiles of U.S. crude allowed bulls in the market to claw back all they lost in Monday’s sell-off triggered by fears over Covid’s Omicron variant. Also supporting oil...
5 Key Factors To Watch For Oil In 2022 As Demand Recovers

Investing.com - 2021 was a year of significant recovery for the oil market, both on the supply and demand sides, thanks to the gradual reopening of the global economy after Covid, the vaccination process that gradually favoured the mobilisation of people, and the shortage of natural gas, which raised the demand for crude as a substitute.
Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

LONDON (Reuters) -Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents lower at $76.14...
Weak Wind Power To Blame For European Energy Crisis, Greater Reliance On Fossil Fuels: REPORT

Low wind power generation is largely to blame for Europe’s ongoing energy crisis and scramble to import more fossil fuels, according to a Reuters report. Wind farms across Europe produced just 14% of their capacity from July-September compared to the previous average of 20-26%, market data from Refinitiv showed, according to Reuters. As a result, European energy providers have been forced to purchase more coal and natural gas which have skyrocketed in price as demand has increased.
A Flotilla of U.S. LNG Cargoes Is Headed to Fuel-Starved Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Cold-stricken Europe is drawing a flotilla of U.S. liquefied natural gas cargoes amid an energy crisis that has sent gas prices to record levels. Facing a winter shortage and little relief from the continent’s main supplier Russia, natural gas in Northwest Europe is trading for about $57.54 per million British thermal units, up almost a third from a week earlier. That’s roughly $24 higher than Asian prices and more than 14 times higher than gas being sold on U.S. benchmark Henry Hub.
ENERGY WATCH

WTI $65.55 — noon Tuesday From the Tank Tiger Oil prices were down on the week as chatter of new pandemic driven restrictions had traders talking about erosion of demand. Brent crude futures closed the week at $73.52 a barrel, while WTI crude settled at $70.86 a barrel. Brent was down 2.6% on the week and WTI fell 1.3%. Meanwhile, the big crystal ball on Wall Street is saying “Hold my beer”…
3 Battery Recycling Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Renewable Energy Portfolio

Governments around the globe are emphasizing clean energy and are investing significantly to achieve net-zero emission targets. Given the growing importance of renewable energy, the battery recycling market is poised to grow in the coming months. Thus, we think the stocks of Umicore (UMICY), Li-Cycle (LICY), and American Battery Technology (ABML) might be ideal additions to one’s renewable energy portfolio. Let’s discuss.The renewable energy sector has gained much steam over the past years, fueled by policy support and net-zero emission targets by several governments worldwide. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that the renewable energy sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors, with 290 GW of new generation capacity installed this year worldwide, marking a record-breaking year.
3 Coal Stocks Under $10 to Buy this Winter

The economic recovery from COVID-19 has placed greater emphasis on coal due to rising energy needs. The demand for energy is expected to hit an all-time high next year. Furthermore, Senator Joe Manchin’s thumbs down on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill proposal is expected to benefit coal producers. Given this backdrop, we think coal stocks China Shenhua (CSUAY), SunCoke (SXC), and Hallador (HNRG) could be solid bets this winter.Rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis has caused coal to rise again in prominence as a resource to meet the country’s energy needs. Currently, the amount of electricity generated from coal is set to post a record this year. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global power generation from coal is expected to surge 9% in 2021 to 10,350 terawatt-hours, which is an all-time high, while coal demand is predicted to hit record highs in 2022 despite the drive for cleaner energy. Moreover, the sky-high natural gas prices have given coal a cost-competitive advantage.
Biden vs. US energy

Poor Joe Biden. He forgot about Newton's Third Law of Motion, "For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction"! Back on the campaign trail in 2020 he stated he would shut down oil and gas leasing. After the predictable outcry, he revised that and said "Only on federal lands." Then right out of the gate, he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, which was supposed to bring oil from Canada to New Orleans to be refined. Reduce the amount of a necessary product to the people and the remaining supply goes up in price. So instead of correcting the problem, he decides it's the oil companies' fault and they're gouging. Sorry, Joe, we don't believe you.
Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction

NorthWestern Energy is in violation of a pair of federal requirements under its dam operating license after a plunge in flows from Hebgen Dam downstream on the Madison River, according to a report filed with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission by the utility company on Dec. 9. A broken coupler...
Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market Forecast Research Report 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || AECOM Energy, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls

Global Energy Retrofit Systems market looks into a report for investigation of the Energy Retrofit Systems marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Energy Retrofit Systems market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Energy Retrofit Systems industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Energy Retrofit Systems market players.
Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
Much-hyped 'clean-energy jobs' may not be where you think

TAMPA, Fla. - The $2-trillion infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden talks a lot about "clean-energy jobs," which cover a lot of ground – from expanding wind and solar farms to expanding systems to store the energy they produce. It also includes electric car production, building...
FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement settles all claims between the parties except for two small claims being negotiated that have no impact on...
Oil near one-month high on easing concerns over Omicron

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil gained more ground on Tuesday with prices trading close to last session's one-month high on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have only a limited impact on global demand. Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.67 a barrel, by 0115 GMT....
Global Energy Management System Market Company Research Report 2022 Trending Research Industry By || Siemens (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), IBM (U.S.)

Global Energy Management System market looks into a report for investigation of the Energy Management System marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Energy Management System market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Energy Management System industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Energy Management System market players.
