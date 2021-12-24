ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

One of the Hudson Valley’s Top Spots Temporarily Closes Due to Illness

By Hopkins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's become a headline that's become all too familiar once again, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across New York ,and the rest of the country. Unfortunately, yet another very popular local establishment has announced that they'll be temporarily closing their doors due to members of their staff becoming sick....

943litefm.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

The Cost of Renting in Poughkeepsie Compared to Albany is Insane

There's only about a 2 hour drive between them but one city is significantly more expensive to live in. Can you guess which one it is?. Living in New York isn't easy. The biggest burden seems to be on our wallets. This might not come as a shock to anyone but New York is one of the most expensive state's to live in. Even though it seem like we're number one New York snagged second on the list according to data collected by CNBC. They gave New York an 'F' on a cost of living score. One thing that brought our score down so low was the average price for a house.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Hudson, NY
Restaurants
City
Hudson, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Restaurants
State
New York State
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Government
94.3 Lite FM

The 17 Hudson Valley Towns That Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

There are 17 Hudson Valley towns that have voted to allow marijuana dispensaries in the Hudson Valley. Under legislation passed in New York to legalize recreational marijuana use, local municipalities have the ability to "opt-out" of the law and forbid the sale of pot. Towns, villages, and cities throughout New York have until December 31 to pass legislation that would ban marijuana dispensaries. They can also separately decide whether or not to allow consumption sites, or "pot lounges" within the city limits.
POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley. Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

A friend of mine who lives in Ulster County has been looking for the perfect dessert to serve her in-laws on Christmas Eve. She doesn’t have time to make anything, not that she’s an experienced baker anyway. She wants the dessert to look festive and impressive and she also wants it to taste good. Too much to ask? She found her answer right in Kingston, and she can’t stop talking about the festive looking desserts she picked up. Where did she end up?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Mall Might be Dead – But Vintage 70s Decor is Alive!

Check out the vintage 70s and 80s decor in the photo gallery below!. Many of us from the Capital Region may not remember this Montgomery County Mall, but if you're from out near Amsterdam, you most certainly do. With its classic 1970s wood paneling, plants, pastel colors, and even leather chairs, Amsterdam Mall wasn't the shopping giant that rivals Crossgates Mall and Colonie Center are, but it definitely had its own niche.
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Fast Food#Christmas#Food Drink#Facebook#Taco Bell#Crispy Chicken Wings
94.3 Lite FM

Capital Region Natural Wonder A Prime Spot To See Bald Eagles This Winter

Seeing a bald eagle is one of the most majestic things you will ever see, and one of the best places to see one this winter is here in the Capital Region. I think anytime you spot a bald eagle it is a sighting you will never forget. Before I live in the Capital Region, I had never set my eyes on one in person. Thankfully over the last couple of years, I have been privilege to see our national mascot and symbol of freedom n a few occasions. I have spotted them on the banks of the Hudson River on Dutch Apple Cruises, and one of my more memorable sightings was seeing one swoop down right in front of me to snag a squirrel near our home in Clifton Park (Word is we have had some nesting near our neighborhood).
CLIFTON PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie New York’s Top 10 Rated Bars

If you're in Poughkeepsie and looking for a drink then be sure to grab a beer, wine or cocktail at these highly rated bars. After everything we've been through over the past couple years you and your friends could probably use a drink or enjoy a night out. If you live in Poughkeepsie or plan on visiting the city and need to know what bars to hit up then be sure to check out the list below.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Award Winning Poughkeepsie Deli About to Open New Location

Let’s face it. 2020 was a rough year, and 2021 wasn’t much better for a lot of people. I think we’re all hoping for a turnaround for 2022. Goodness knows we need it now more than ever. If you’re looking for something to be excited about as we approach the new year, here is a piece of news that might actually put a smile on your face. It’s not earth shattering, but it’s something.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

Building This Record-Setting House in Dutchess County Today Could Get You Arrested

Believe it or not, when my wife and I made the decision to buy our first house in the Hudson Valley, we couldn’t find a property on the market with a helipad. So we settled on our 900-square-foot cottage in Newburgh. Enter “Ledgerock”, a Hyde Park property that hit the market in November. Not only is there room for a helicopter, but at $45 million, it also happens to be the most expensive piece of residential real estate in Dutchess County. Ever.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Did Poppy Seeds Cause Two Women to Fail Their Drug Test?

Poppy seeds are a small oilseed that come from an opium poppy plant, and have been cultivated around the world for thousands of years. But were there still enough opiates detected in these seeds that caused two new mothers to fail a drug test? According to a lawsuit filed by human rights groups, two new mothers fail their drug tests, and were reported to authorities, after consuming poppy seeds.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dear Hudson Valley Shopper: Please Get Off Your Phone and Shop

Since I know that someone is going to call me a “Karen”, I’ll say I’m sorry now, but I think I have a very valid complaint here. I don’t care if you have a phone conversation in a store while you're shopping. If you don’t mind the rest of the shoppers knowing your business, then why should I? It’s when that phone call prevents you from paying attention to your shopping and it affects other shoppers. That’s exactly what happened to me.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates Again…Across Street

Laugh It Up Comedy Club has found yet another new location that they hope will be their permanent home. Daniel McRitchie opened up Laugh It Up Comedy at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in 2015 and had years of success bringing in some of comedy's biggest names. In 2020 when Covid hit, it unfortunately shut things down. Earlier this year, the exciting news was announced that Laugh It Up would be bringing comedy back to rt 9 Poughkeepsie, relocating to the old Banana's Comedy Club spot at 2170 South Rd. Banana's Comedy Club was legendary in the area, being known for the place where current Tonight Show host and Saugerties High School graduate Jimmy Fallon got his start. We were excited to see this spot revived and had high hopes for McRitchie and Laugh It up at the location. The club officially opened at the Holiday Inn on April 30 with a weekend of shows, but after just over 6 months due to issues with hotel management, McRitchie has moved his comedy club across the street to the beautiful new Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie at 2165 South Rd.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Spots Voted Scariest Parts of the Taconic, Do You Agree?

Many Hudson Valley residents dread driving on The Taconic State Parkway. Where exactly does it get intimidating? Here are three of the top answers according to everyday commuters. The Taconic terrifies just about every driver at some point but it's a necessary evil. If you don't take the Taconic State...
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy