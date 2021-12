Nintendo owns tons of different IPs, so it’s pretty obvious that a lot of them end up becoming dormant for a long time before getting a brand new iteration in their catalogue. That has been seen in Metroid, for instance. Plus we’re still waiting for the (unlikely) revival of certain franchsies, such as F-Zero, Earthbound, and a Star Fox that doesn’t suck. One dormant franchise I wasn’t expecting for Nintendo to revive was Big Brain Academy, a series of competitive puzzle/edutainment hybrids originally released for the DS and Wii fourteen years ago. But such is life. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is out now, and it’s actually quite fun, even though, at the end of the day, it’s still a brain training tool, an edutainment piece.

