Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans (Week 16)

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill got his mojo back in primetime. Coach Mike Vrabel was quick to point out the play of the offensive line for making it happen in Thursday's 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. He was sacked four times, but a dominant 49ers’...
A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
San Francisco had all the potential to make noise in the "Music City," but mistakes ultimately led the 49ers to fall to an injury-ridden Tennessee Titans team. After a late score in the fourth quarter, a last-minute field goal by the Titans closed the door on any potential comeback for the 49ers. Turnovers and penalties ultimately dictated Thursday night's game as San Francisco dropped their season record to 8-7. Here are a few takeaways from the 20-17 loss.
NASHVILLE – Merry Christmas. That was a heck of a present for Titans fans on Thursday night, huh?. What a comeback … and what a win. Let's dive in and discuss the team's 20-17 victory over the 49ers as we head into Christmas weekend. Here's the link to...
The Tennessee Titans on Thursday clinched their second consecutive 10-win season, using a second-half surge to topple the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
How are Titans fans feeling about their team, which could have the AFC South clinched in Week 17?
Beat writer Ben Arthur answer questions from fans submitted following the 49ers...
The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
