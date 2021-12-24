WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Head for the hills

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people decided to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster on Christmas Eve. The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus was parked at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora on Friday. (credit: CBS) “What a great opportunity for people who are doing last-minute shopping, as you can see quite a few out here, and roll that into getting the vaccine, happy to be able to help the community this way,” said Joyce Rocha with the Southland Shopping Center. (credit: CBS) Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned in January at the same shopping center. Find where the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus will be next by clicking here. (credit: CBS)

