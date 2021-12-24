ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Head for the hills

Cover picture for the articleIf you had to choose just one West Seattle neighborhood to visit for Christmas lights sightseeing, Fauntlee Hills would be a good choice. That’s where we started the season – and...

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday morning/early afternoon updates

(Photo from Bea – Olson/Myers hill) 8:32 AM: The snow finally arrived early this morning around 6 am and is still falling. We have about 2″ here in Upper Fauntleroy. Some areas have more. Driving is dicey. Here are some updates to start our coverage. SNOW CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS. –West...
Christmas Vandals Target Light Displays Across Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vandals around Sacramento are targeting Christmas light displays. Diane Paulsen’s one Christmas wish to shine a light for her Elmhurst neighbors. “I just wanted to give people hope,” explained Paulsen. “I had a sign there that said ‘Peace on Earth’, and I could not imagine why someone would take it,” she said. Instead, her home looks dim after someone pulled the plug on her holiday spirit. Theives stole part of her sign, including the stars, ripping down lights and attempting to take the entire lawn piece that Paulsen ordered months in advance because of its message. “It’s always been a wish...
Rain, Omicron Variant Force New Christmas Traditions for Sacramento Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain on Christmas meant many opted for plans inside and the highly contagious omicron variant meant some would spend the holiday away from loved ones for the second year in a row. The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The numbers reflected in the holidays for many families, who made changes to the size of their gatherings. “We’re just looking at the Christmas...
Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.  
COVID Mobile Vaccine Bus Spotted At The Southlands Shopping Center On Christmas Eve

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people decided to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster on Christmas Eve. The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus was parked at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora on Friday. (credit: CBS) “What a great opportunity for people who are doing last-minute shopping, as you can see quite a few out here, and roll that into getting the vaccine, happy to be able to help the community this way,” said Joyce Rocha with the Southland Shopping Center. (credit: CBS) Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned in January at the same shopping center. Find where the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus will be next by clicking here. (credit: CBS)
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lincoln Park tree trouble

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo – another big tree down in Lincoln Park. Rain and wind kicked up for a while overnight. The weather’s not expected to get too dramatic for the rest of today or even tomorrow – still no alerts/advisories for our area. The National Weather Service‘s “forecawt discussion” should be updated again in a few hours, but in the meantime, it’s not projecting the temperature drop to start before Sunday, and the prospect of serious snow remains iffy.
LAST CALL: Bake cookies for The Christmas People!

West Seattle Coworking December 24, 2021 (8:34 am) Thank you West Seattle blog. I think today we could also use a few volunteers who could help package the cookies. If you are fully vaccinated and have an hour, we would love your help. 1994 December 24, 2021 (1:19 pm) I...
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: The sight commonly mistaken for an orca

Thanks to Stewart L. for excellent photos of an offshore sight often mistaken for an orca – “sailing” sea lion(s). He photographed these earlier this week, “relaxing in style along the fence line just north of Don Armeni mid-morning. Very close to the shore because of the super high tide, which makes getting photos easier.”
UPDATE: Another early-morning power outage in West Seattle

2:26 AM: We have an outage report from Belvidere, shortly after flickering here in Upper Fauntleroy, and a flicker report from Genesee Hill. Anyone else out?. 2:28 AM: The outage is now on the Seattle City Light map – more than 3,200 customers. Second early-early-morning outage this week, but a different part of the peninsula – this time mostly the northeast section.
Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

It all began last November with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
Seattle Now: Have yourself a merry little Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year again. No pressure! Except for maybe the crowds, travel and Omicron variant. We’re turning to John Moe of the Depresh Mode podcast for some last-minute support and inspiration.
New York neighborhood stays bright for Christmas

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York City neighborhood is fully turned on for Christmas, drawing throngs to its annual light show, even as the Omicron variant puts a damper on celebrations. Residents in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights vie to outdo each other with colorful displays of snowmen, nativity scenes,...
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s up for the rest of today

(Seen in an Upper Fauntleroy yard) Quick look at what’s ahead today/tonight, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:. COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Until 3 pm, first day to drop off donated homemade cookies for The Christmas People. Take them to West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW). PRE-HOLIDAY SALE:...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow? Probably. But that’s not the biggest news.

Yes, some snow is likely this weekend and beyond, says the National Weather Service, but not enough to even issue an alert (yet). The bigger forecast news is that it’s expected to be REALLY, REALLY COLD – colder than we’ve seen in a long time. The big cooldown is forecast to start on Sunday, with a high near 30 and a low possibly in to the upper teens; then Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, highs in the 20s, lows as cold as the lower teens. With all this ahead, the mayor led a briefing this afternoon, including a meteorologist who also stressed that the extra-cold air is the big news, a “rare event.” Here’s the video:
