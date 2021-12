Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 stories on cloud storage, disaster recovery and the pandemic in 2021. Theses are apparently disparate areas, but very much connected. The rise of the cloud has seen it emerge as a key site for disaster recovery, and even more so during the pandemic, which has pushed cloud adoption in a general sense. But there is also the sense that the cloud solves everything, and that’s not the case, as we see here, and there are effects – from the pandemic and Brexit – on compliance.

