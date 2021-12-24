Major Tech Firms Join Consumer Electronics Show Exodus

When Hurricane Ida smashed into the U.S. and started barreling toward the Eastern Seaboard, it soon became clear that Philadelphia, where I live, was in its path. We knew the city might get hit hard. Ida had already left more than a million people without power and was proving to be one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. The day of impact, my daughter called me to pick her up from crew practice. But I was worried, as roads were already getting barricaded off in anticipation of flooding—a high likelihood around the river where she rows. I didn’t know which parts of our community would be the most dangerous as a result of heavy rains, flash floods, and offshoot tornados, as it truly was a neighborhood-by-neighborhood event. As I got into my car, I needed to know the safest route to get to my child. So, I turned to radio.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO