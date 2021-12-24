ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Major Tech Firms Join Consumer Electronics Show Exodus

By AFP News
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
telecoms.com

P50 Pocket foldable phone signals Huawei’s consumer tech defiance

Embattled Chinese tech vendor Huawei has released a set of new products based on the HarmonyOS operating system. The P50 Pocket is a clamshell style foldable smartphone that has a circular external display designed for notifications. Of the new products, this has been getting most of the attention from the consumer tech press, probably because foldable touch screen technology is one of the few visible innovations smartphones have had since they all became identical black slabs.
CELL PHONES
eteknix.com

CES 2022 Has Several Major Tech Firms Withdraw Over COVID Concerns

Although CES 2022, after a 2-year hiatus, is finally returning to a physical event (set to kick off on January 4th), it might have surprised some of you to learn that we here at eTeknix were not going to attend it. Now, as many of our long-term fans and supporters may be aware, this is definitely a very unusual move for us as the event has regularly represented one of the most major tech highlights of the year. – We love CES and, more so, being able to bring you the latest news and announcements directly from the showroom floor.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics Show#Health And Safety#Omicron#Alphabet#Afp#Meta#T Mobile#Cnet#Verge#Techcrunch#Covid 19 Rapid Testing
pymnts

FTC Moves Forward With Amazon Web Services Investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving forward with an investigation into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon cloud computing business, over competition issues, Bloomberg reported. FTC officials have been getting information from various companies about the issues with AWS, according to the report. The probe began under the...
BUSINESS
Industry Week

Omicron Threatens CES, Major Tech Companies Withdraw from Show

Several major companies as of Wednesday have cancelled or will limit their attendance to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -- the tech industry's annual mass-gathering in Las Vegas -- due to Covid-19 variant Omicron's rapid spread. The popular four-day conference, which had planned for a grand return next month,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VisiSonics To Showcase Suite Of 3D Spatial Audio Solutions At Consumer Electronics Show 2022

The company’s proprietary, licensable technology provides more accurate spatial location, smoother sound in motion, a larger sound field and clearer sound distinction. VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, announced it will showcase its licensable audio solutions during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The conference takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. VisiSonics is now booking appointments for individual product demonstrations, taking place in its hospitality suite at The Venetian Resort.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
TheStreet

Nike Q2 Earnings Show Direct-to-Consumer Growth

Over the past couple of years, Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report ended its relationship with a number of retailers. Basically, if it wasn't a chain that featured the company's shoes, Nike decided it would rather try to capture those sales through its core partners and its direct-to-consumer business.
BUSINESS
CJ Coombs

Zoom has joined a tech industry counterterrorism group

Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) is an independent group founded by Facebook (n/k/a Meta Platforms, Inc.), Microsoft, Twitter, and Alphabet’s YouTube. The member companies will share information in an effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism on their sites.
americanmilitarynews.com

Massive Chinese firm is selling surveillance tech to Iran

A massive Chinese tech company is selling surveillance equipment to Iran for use in the nation’s Revolutionary Guard, law enforcement and military, a report by IPVM revealed last week. One of the biggest video surveillance companies in the world, Tiandy sells cameras and software, including facial recognition technology, software...
CHINA
blooloop.com

7thSense collaborates with UK tech firm for future project

7thSense, the multi-award-winning media solutions specialist, has announced it will be working in partnership with PHABRIX on a new project. Established in 2004, 7thSense are specialists in advanced media serving, pixel management and show control. Its clients are found in sectors including amusement parks, science museums, planetariums and entertainment venues. Its services are often used for digital signage, live events and projection-mapped installations.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Boston marketing tech firm raises $120 million

Mavrck, a Boston-based marketing technology company, said Thursday it raised $120 million to grow its platform that helps consumer brands use social media influencers to appear more authentic to their customer base. The deal, led by Boston investment firm Summit Partners, is the largest funding round for the company to...
BOSTON, MA
progressivegrocer.com

Data and Tech Firms Team Up to Better Target High-Value Consumers

Data analytics firm IRI has struck a new partnership with ad tech company Amobee to identify and engage with high-value shoppers. Amobee brings to the table its propensity scoring solution known as APS that uses offline purchase data signals for an optimized bidding algorithm. IRI, for its part, has an offline tokenized data set with 500 million all-outlet loyalty cards that represent 117 million unique households in the U.S. Through this new collaboration, Amobee’s bidder can use tokenized household scores to bid more aggressively on high-value consumers and, in turn, less aggressively on low-value consumers.
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

5 Top Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Are These The Top Tech Stocks To Invest In Right Now?. With the broader stock market steadying from last week’s rally, consumer tech stocks could be worth watching now. Even with the Federal Reserve expected to accelerate the tapering of its easy-money policies this week, the industry remains a viable play for investors. After all, a key factor for a potential speed up in the Fed’s taper plans would be rising inflation. This is evident as just last week, November’s Consumer Price Index readings came in at a 6.8% increase, its fastest rate since 1982. Even so, the pricing power in the consumer tech industry remains as solid as ever amidst strong consumer markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Swiss Consumer Electronics Company

Deutsche Bank analyst Robert Sanders initiated coverage of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) with a Buy rating and CHF 92 price target, implying 23% upside to December 10, 2021 closing price of CHF 74.82. With the shares down 40% since June, investors "appear to have lost faith" in Logitech's ability to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPI Energy's EdisonFuture to Show Upcoming EVs at Consumer Electronics Show

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor Inc. subsidiary plans to showcase two EdisonFuture light-duty electric vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Nevada, January 5-8, 2022. EdisonFuture will showcase in West Hall, Booth 6942 under the transportation/vehicle technology category.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Audacy, leveraging tech capabilities to enhance consumer experience

When Hurricane Ida smashed into the U.S. and started barreling toward the Eastern Seaboard, it soon became clear that Philadelphia, where I live, was in its path. We knew the city might get hit hard. Ida had already left more than a million people without power and was proving to be one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. The day of impact, my daughter called me to pick her up from crew practice. But I was worried, as roads were already getting barricaded off in anticipation of flooding—a high likelihood around the river where she rows. I didn’t know which parts of our community would be the most dangerous as a result of heavy rains, flash floods, and offshoot tornados, as it truly was a neighborhood-by-neighborhood event. As I got into my car, I needed to know the safest route to get to my child. So, I turned to radio.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy