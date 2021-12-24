ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bowser boosts UCF to 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rmfk4_0dV4S5Ok00

Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

UCF (9-4) took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes. Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play.

“Yeah, we are the best in Florida," said O'Keefe, who also had 110 rushing yards. "We always thought that, but now we finally got to prove it.”

Florida quarterback Emory Jones, playing in his final game with the Gators before entering the transfer portal, completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.

“Not thinking about my future right now,” Jones said. “Will talk to my mom and family, and then made a decision.”

Florida was led by interim coach Greg Knox, who took over when Dan Mullen was fired before the regular-season finale against Florida State. Former Louisiana coach Billy Napier will take over for the 2022 season. Florida (6-7) finished with its first losing record since 2017.

The Gators had eight penalties for 85 yards.

“You can't make the mistakes we made and expect to win,” Knox said. “I think our guys played hard, just was not able to overcome the mistakes we made.”

UCF outgained Florida 436-376.

“We beat 'em handily,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “The best is yet to come. We’re fighting against the three big in-state schools. A lot of them, the logos are really cool, but I really believe we’re the program of the future.”

It was the first time the time the two teams played since Florida won 42-0 during its 2006 national championship season. The Gators also won 58-27 in 1999.

Florida led 10-9 at halftime behind Chris Howard’s 26-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the second quarter.

O’Keefe had a 74-yard run in third quarter, setting up Bowser's TD run from 4 yards out to put UCF up 16-10. Florida regained the lead, 17-16, on its next possession when Malik Davis had a 19-yard rushing TD. But UCF ended up scoring again in the quarter, taking the lead for good.

Keene replaced starting QB Dillon Gabriel, who broke his left collarbone against Louisville in September. The true freshman went 14 of 22 for 144 yards on Thursday.

The announced crowd at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a Gasparilla Bowl record of 63,669.

SCARY MOMENT

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter was taken off the field on a cart after a hard hit late in the fourth quarter. His neck was immobilized by medical personnel on the field. Knox had no update postgame.

A TRIBUTE

UCF brought a No. 2 uniform onto the field before the game to honor former Knights running back Otis Anderson Jr., who died last month at the age of 23.

“Otis was like a big brother to me and when he passed away, it hit me hard," O'Keefe said. "I saw his jersey in the locker room and I decided I was going to play for him.”

STRANGE STOPPAGE

The game was briefly delayed in the first quarter when Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper lost his helmet. It got caught in the facemask of UCF guard Cole Schneider, and it took a couple of minutes to separate the two helmets. Later, Hopper was ejected in the third quarter after throwing a punch.

PUSH AND SHOVE

After the game ended, the teams were involved in a scrum that featured pushing and shoving near midfield.

———

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Gator Country

Instant Recap: UCF 29, Florida 17

The Gators would’ve loved to have delivered an early Christmas present to their fans and finished this turbulent season strong by beating UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Thursday night. Unfortunately, though, they weren’t able to get it done, as they lost to the Knights, 29-17, to...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Former college football player, 23, allegedly killed by father in domestic dispute

A former college football standout was gunned down in Florida by his father following an argument they had over a dog bite, officials said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted near just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in northwest Jacksonville, where officers found "two victims with gunshot wounds, one adult Black male and one adult Black female," according to a statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ex-UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. fatally shot by father

Former University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. was fatally shot by his father during a dispute about a dog bite, authorities said. Anderson, 23, who played at UCF from 2017 to 2020, died late Monday in Jacksonville after his father, Otis Anderson Sr., was bitten by a dog belonging to his son’s girlfriend, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Louisiana State
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Greg Knox
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Cole Schneider
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Gasparilla Bowl#Buccaneers#Central Florida#American Football#Gators
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Emory Jones offers little clarity on future with Gators after Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF

Florida quarterback Emory Jones could not focus on the future until he made peace with what had just happened at Raymond James Stadium. Somber, covered in mud, eye black smeared down his face, Jones spoke softly even though he didn’t have much to say following the Gators’ 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. “I wanted to send those guys out the right way and we didn’t get that done,” he ...
TAMPA, FL
ABC News

ABC News

486K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy