Melinda’s Garden Moment - Grow a Fibonacci Spiral Garden

We get so busy in our yards and gardens that too often we fail to pause, to just be there, and really look. Doing so is essential, not only for the sake of our own enjoyment, but also for our communication with the landscape. If we don’t allow ourselves to be fully present, we treat the landscape as we expect it to be, rather than as it is, and so fail address its real needs. We miss the details of what is thriving, and what isn’t. We miss the clues of what wildlife has been visiting, or not, such as the pollinators that ensure the fruitfulness of our flowers, fruits, and vegetables. We miss so much.

MILLBROOK, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO