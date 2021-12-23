ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan governor supports vaccine mandate

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 101

Lesko Brandin
3d ago

Of course the shiny dictator supports mandates. She has supported lockdowns, ruining people’s businesses and lives, and nursing home murders. Illegal campaign contributions and rigged elections are great too! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Reply(13)
71
Lynn is fed up!
2d ago

She literally just said a few weeks ago that a mandate wouldn’t be good for her state workers. Too many of them would leave. This dim bulb needs to go

Reply(12)
72
313 BORN
3d ago

Whitmer liked mandates under Trump, kill the economy and jobs. Now there are more deaths from covid, but no shutdown mandates under Biden. Sounds like shutdown under Trump was political.

Reply
24
Washington Examiner

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the new 'Angel of Death'?

In August, Vanity Fair published an article labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the "Angel of Death" because of increased COVID-19 infections. The narrative was that DeSantis was an incompetent governor whose policies led to an "unnecessary" increase in deaths. However, Michigan experienced a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Omicron is spreading in Michigan, but Whitmer says statewide mandates are unlikely

There are currently eight cases of the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant that have been found in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday the state is urging people to get vaccinated and booster shots instead of implementing statewide mandates.  This has been the state’s overall strategy since vaccines became widely available to those 16 and up […] The post Omicron is spreading in Michigan, but Whitmer says statewide mandates are unlikely appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer signs HOPE act into law

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer today signed bipartisan legislation to support Michigan’s small businesses and address the school bus driver shortage. She also signed legislation expanding healthcare options, among other legislation. Small Business:. Senate Bill 674 cuts taxes for small gas station owners by streamlining the gas tax process,...
LANSING, MI
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Republican Who Denied Michigan Election Certification Dies of COVID

A local Michigan Republican official who refused to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in his county and who vehemently opposed vaccines has died of COVID-19. William Hartmann, 63, succumbed to the coronavirus on Nov. 30 in a hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Hartmann, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election via his Facebook page, and a fellow Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, initially declined to certify the tallies of 2020 presidential election votes in their county after the results had come in. Biden more than doubled former President Donald Trump’s count, with 68 percent of the vote to 31. The board is composed of four people—the other two were Democrats—so Hartmann and Palmer’s refusal threw the election in the swing state briefly into chaos. They later did certify the vote counts, then tried to rescind their certifications, though it was too late. Hartmann, who said on Facebook that vaccine passports resembled Nazi Germany’s draconian laws, is the latest in a long line of vocal vaccine opponents, often outspoken Republicans, to die of the respiratory illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Texas Governor Abbott refuses Pentagon vaccine mandate: 'Have only President Biden to blame'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

New omicron cases identified in two Michigan counties

Michigan cases of COVID-19's omicron variant have risen to eight after the state health department identified two additional cases. According to information provided early Tuesday by Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the state health department, an omicron case has been identified for the first time in Macomb County. A second case of the variant has been found in Wayne County.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Minimum wage to increase Jan. 1, some say it is not enough

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's minimum wage will increase to $9.87 on Jan. 1, 2022. This is part of Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, enacted in 2018, which establishes an annual schedule and fee increase. This increase is 22 cents more than the current minimum wage of $9.65 an...
KENT COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allo...

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allowed in Texas’. Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Tuesday to ban COVID vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State, making the announcement just hours after a federal court blocked the President’s injection requirement for federal contractors. The...
HEALTH
Fox News

Five governors call on Pentagon to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for National Guard members

Five Republican governors have sent a letter to the Pentagon asking the Department of Defense to remove its coronavirus vaccine mandate on National Guard members. "We write to request you withdraw part of your and the Service Secretaries’ directives to National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter states. "We acknowledge your right to establish readiness standards for the National Guard for activation into a Title 10 status. However, directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority."
PUBLIC HEALTH
