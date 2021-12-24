Chip 1 Exchange Discusses Risks, Pitfalls to Avoid Amid Ongoing Component Shortages

We’re in Year 2 of the new-gen consoles from PlayStation and Xbox, and it’s still as tricky as ever to get your hands on one. This is due to several reasons, including the rise of online bots that automatically purchase these consoles, the resale market, and more, but perhaps chief among these reasons is the ongoing chip shortage. These chips are used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, which means PlayStation and Xbox cannot produce as many as they’d like as quickly as they’d like. Unfortunately, after AMD CEO Lisa Su said back in October that the chip shortage could last into 2022, the CEO of Intel has now said he believes it could last into 2023.

