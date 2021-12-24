ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Chip 1 Exchange Discusses Risks, Pitfalls to Avoid Amid Ongoing Component Shortages

Electronic Engineering Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Valenciano of Chip 1 Exchange talks about the current electronics supply chain landscape and risks manufacturers face with the ongoing component shortages. One year on, how have...

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Electronic Engineering Times

Navitas Launches GaN Power ICs Targeted at Solar, EVs

Navitas is now sampling high-power GaN power ICs to datacenter, solar, and electric vehicle (EV) customers worldwide. Navitas Semiconductor is now sampling high-power gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs to datacenter, solar, and electric vehicle (EV) customers worldwide. Navitas GaNFast ICs were first introduced to mobile customers three years ago and...
CELL PHONES
thedailymiaminews.com

Small Business Pitfalls To Avoid

One of the most important aspects of small business success is keeping an eye out for pitfalls. A potential iceberg can be anything from a competitor gaining market share to a PR disaster. The occurrence of small business pitfalls can be frightening, and it can seem like an uphill battle at times. But the good news is that there are ways to avoid these pitfalls. In this article, we'll talk about how to avoid them and how to stay on top of your business.
SMALL BUSINESS
hbr.org

Engineering Your Way Out of the Global Chip Shortage

Leadership teams are pulling out all the stops to blunt the damage of the global semiconductor chip shortage on their businesses. But many are overlooking a critical factor that can position their company for a much smoother ride through this turbulent period: the engineering team. With chips now playing integral...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitfalls#Electronics#Ee Times#Open Market#Ee Times Asia
Electronic Engineering Times

PC Monitor Volume Saw First Contraction Since COVID-19 Lockdowns Began

Article By : International Data Corp. The global PC monitor market hit an inflection point in 3Q21, registering the first year-over-year decline in shipments since global lockdowns began in 1Q20. After five consecutive quarters of year-over-year shipment growth, the global PC monitor market hit an inflection point in the third...
COMPUTERS
nichegamer.com

Intel CEO Warns Chip Shortages Will Continue to 2023

While global supply chains and chip shortages have been nagging at manufacturers, the Intel CEO has warned that chip shortages will continue to 2023. Despite the concern that chip shortages will continue to 2023 and even seeing government trying to respond with alternative production outside southeast Asia, the concern remains. The seemingly endless restrictions due to whatever COVID-19 variant has emerged is also seemingly keeping global production and life from returning to normal.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Chip shortage will not end next year

Chipzilla boss chief Pat [kicking] Gelsinger has reiterated the global chip shortage is set to continue into 2023. Manufacturers are flat out to step up production to meet demand, but Gelsinger warned the problem is not going away any time soon. He repeated his comments back in October and last...
TECHNOLOGY
Game Informer Online

Intel’s CEO Believes The Ongoing Chip Shortage Could Last Until 2023

We’re in Year 2 of the new-gen consoles from PlayStation and Xbox, and it’s still as tricky as ever to get your hands on one. This is due to several reasons, including the rise of online bots that automatically purchase these consoles, the resale market, and more, but perhaps chief among these reasons is the ongoing chip shortage. These chips are used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, which means PlayStation and Xbox cannot produce as many as they’d like as quickly as they’d like. Unfortunately, after AMD CEO Lisa Su said back in October that the chip shortage could last into 2022, the CEO of Intel has now said he believes it could last into 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
knowtechie.com

Intel chief confident chip shortage will push into 2023

If you have struggled to purchase a next-gen gaming console this year, you may have failed. It’s not your fault. It’s the fault of chip manufacturers, antiquated global supply chain processes, and just dumb pandemic luck. While supply chain issues have affected many industries, anything that uses a...
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

Semiconductor spending at an all-time high amid chip shortage

An IC Insights report predicts that semiconductor spending will reach $152bn in 2021 – a new record high. Chipmakers are ramping up spending on new factories and production equipment amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage that is not expected to ease any time soon. There have been record levels...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenMatters

The Ongoing Supply Chain Shortages: Are They Linked to Climate Change?

Along with anti-vaccination protests and mandated lockdowns, something that we hadn't really experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have been supply chain issues. Since March 2020, there have been various problems within the global supply chain, causing massive supermarket shortages and Christmas present delivery delays. And while many of these problems were brought on by overworked hospitals and people staying at home, the food supply chain issues largely stem from climate change.
INDUSTRY
thebossmagazine.com

Pitfalls to Avoid When Building a Remote Team

Remote work is no longer a fringe movement. With 82% of company leaders planning to allow employees to work from home even after the pandemic, it’s become the norm. Businesses that haven’t yet embraced it may consider doing so before long. As common as working from home is,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

3 Demand Gen Marketing Pitfalls to Avoid in 2022

Heading into 2022, marketers are once again entering uncharted territory. As we progress past pandemic-driven disruptions, new challenges await. Obstacles ranging from supply-chain uncertainties to increased workloads and responsibilities are testing how marketers prioritize, produce and predict what their audience will do next. Looking to the past two years as...
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Migrating to Snowflake, Redshift, or BigQuery? Avoid these Common Pitfalls

Snowflake is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data warehouse hosted entirely on cloud infrastructure. It has one of the [biggest software IPOs in history] and is available on all three major cloud platforms. Snowflake keeps its storage, and computing layers separate, allowing significant cost-saving when not using computing power. Other attractive features include time travel, end-to-end encryption, and integration with popular identity providers. With a tool like Datafold, you can avoid a lot of the stress and complexities of data migration to Snowflake.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Hole Mobility Heralds Flexible Future for Electronics

Researchers grow a germanium thin film on a flexible polyimide substrate, resulting in a material with the highest hole mobility reported to date. Technologists envisage an electronically interconnected future that will depend on cheap, lightweight, flexible devices. Efforts to optimize the semiconductor materials needed for these electronic devices are therefore necessary. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have reported a record-breaking germanium (Ge) thin film on a plastic substrate that offers flexibility without compromising performance. Their findings are published in ACS Applied Electronic Materials (Supplementary Journal Cover).
ENGINEERING
FXStreet.com

Reopening stocks push higher despite ongoing Omicron risks

The ongoing risk posed by rising Covid cases does bring concern for traders, although the gains seen across ‘reopening’ stocks does highlight early dip buying ahead of a likely brief Omicron wave. Rishi Sunak’s decision to provide financial support for struggling businesses does bring some optimism, although traders will be aware that this is likely to be a precursor to further restrictions.
STOCKS
utilitydive.com

Component shortages hit EVs as Class 8 orders plummet

Component shortages have rattled OEMs and fleets throughout the year. Class 8 orders in November dropped 41% from the previous month to hit the lowest order total since 1995, according to FTR. Manufacturers are exercising caution and will continue to do so until semiconductor constraints ease. Class 8 net truck...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy