The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a difficult spot when it comes to Clayton Kershaw. While the general expectation is that he will return to the only franchise he has ever known, Kershaw does have options. The Rangers are looking to add the Dodgers’ legend to their rotation, not only bringing Kershaw closer to his home, but also adding legitimacy to their attempts to break out of their rebuilding process.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO