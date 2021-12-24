ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEoYA_0dV4DYqV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dc0Zf_0dV4DYqV00

Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks have won more than they've lost in five games with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the COVID-19 protocols, thanks to two wins in Texas on a back-to-back.

Middleton scored 26 points and the Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night with the superstar for each team sidelined because of COVID-19.

While the Bucks were without their two-time MVP because of health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason for Dallas.

The Mavericks had been hopeful their 22-year-old sensation could return against the reigning NBA champions after missing five games with left ankle soreness. Instead, Doncic is one of seven Dallas players out for COVID-19 reasons.

The Bucks weathered a stretch of 15 consecutive missed shots bridging the first and second quarters, finally getting a cushion midway through the fourth after leading by one going into the final quarter.

“This is a good win,” said coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team was playing a night after a 126-106 win in Houston. “On the road, back to back, a lot of hits to the roster. It was an ugly first half. But our guys found a way to kind of hang in there, stay close.”

Doncic backup Jalen Brunson scored 19 points, again leading the Mavericks in the two-time All-Star's absence.

Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks improved to 3-2 since Antetokounmpo entered the protocols.

While Middleton was 8 of 14 from the field, made all eight free throws and had seven assists in his second game back for Milwaukee after missing three with a left knee injury, the Mavericks were without their second-leading scorer in Kristaps Porzingis.

The oft-injured, 7-foot-3 Latvian missed a second consecutive game with a right toe injury and has been sidelined for nine games with three different injuries this season. Porzingis also had back and knee issues.

The Mavericks have six players on 10-day contracts under the COVID-19 allowance after adding four since beating Minnesota without three of their top four scorers Tuesday.

Dallas couldn't do it again.

Five of the short-notice additions played against the Bucks, who are without another double-figure scorer in Bobby Portis Jr. and made their first move under the COVID-19 guidelines Thursday by signing Javin DeLaurier. He didn't play.

“You give them a fair opportunity to fight,” coach Jason Kidd said of the Dallas replacements. “In the last two games, they did. For the guys that it’s their second day, or second game, they did everything they could. And for the new guys, they’ve got to get their feet settled. Unfortunately, they’re on a clock. Against the world champs, believe it or not, we were in the game.”

Marquese Chriss led the newcomers with 13 points before fouling out, while all five Dallas starters scored in double figures, including Sterling Brown with 10 points and 13 rebounds. But the Mavericks shot 27% from 3-point range, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Frank Ntilikina combining to go 4 of 19.

TIP-INS

Bucks: There were no other players in double figures, but Pat Connaughton scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks: Porzingis was listed as questionable and went through his pregame warmup routine before getting ruled out. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said the toe injury is improving. ... F Eugene Omoruyi had surgery on his right big toe and is unlikely to return this season. The undrafted rookie from Oregon saw limited action in four games. ... This was Kidd's first meeting with Milwaukee as a head coach since the Bucks fired him midseason in 2017-18.

UP NEXT

Both teams are part of the Christmas Day lineup Saturday.

Milwaukee: At home against Boston, looking to keep the Celtics from clinching the season series. Boston won the first two meetings at home.

Dallas: At Utah in the final game of the day. The Mavericks lost both in a two-game set at the Jazz last season.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
NBA
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Mavs Moneyball

3 things we learned as the shorthanded Mavericks fall to the Bucks 102-95

The Dallas Mavericks put up a spirited effort against a better Milwaukee Bucks team Thursday night in Dallas, but couldn’t close the game out in a 102-95 loss. It was a much closer game than most could expect, with Dallas missing almost its entire normal playing rotation to COVID and injures. Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Willie Cauley-Stein all missed tonight’s game. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game for the Bucks, but Milwaukee still had their second and third best players in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights: Mavericks 95-102 Bucks in NBA

Mavericks: Sterling Brown (10 pts, 13 rebounds), Jalen Brunson (19 pts, 8 rebounds). From bench: Marquese Chriss (13 pts, 5 rebounds) Bucks: Khris Middleton (26 pts, 5 rebounds, 7 assists), DeMarcus Cousins (22 pts, 8 rebounds), Jrue Holiday (24 pts, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals) 10:56 PM17 hours ago.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been short handed, but they had enough reinforcements compared to the Dallas Mavericks to break out a 102-95 win. Jrue Holiday powered the offense with 24 points, seven assists and rebounds, along with Khris Kiddleton’s 26 points and seven assists. A strong showing from Boogie polished off the scoring effort and help propelled the team to a win, and with his guarantee date looming too. What a tragedy to see Jason Kidd sent packing this night with a loss…
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

COVID Chaos: Dallas Mavs Go Toe-To-Toe with Milwaukee Bucks

With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. Dallas was without 10 players...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Dallas Mavericks#Mvp#Latvian
DallasBasketball

'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

DALLAS - With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. Dallas was without 10 players tonight, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. Dallas star Luka Doncic (protocols) was out for his sixth-straight game, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) missed his second-straight game. Six of the Mavs' 13 available players were replacement players.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Dallas: Bucks Fend Off Pesky Mavs

The Milwaukee Bucks got the best of the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, 102-95. It is to be expected that the Mavericks will be pesky no matter who suits up for them on game day, no matter how mediocre their head coach is. What We Learned. DeMarcus Cousins is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

486K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy