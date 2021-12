Despite getting back both RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, COVID troubles are still providing issues for the New York Knicks. The team’s number of players in health and safety protocols is currently at five after center Nerlens Noel joined the list recently after the orange and blue’s victory against the Pistons this past Tuesday. As a way to combat the problem, New York has taken advantage of the hardship exception, which allows teams to sign extra players to their roster if they’re dealing with a COVID outbreak.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO