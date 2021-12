P1Harmony has a special surprise for fans waiting for their new comeback!. On December 26 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a new teaser video promoting their upcoming single "Do It Like This." The teaser features both the P1Harmony members and LA-based dance crew The Lab, who are best known as the champions of NBC's 2018 competition program 'World of Dance'. In the clip, members from both P1Harmony and The Lab show off their dance performance skills against a preview of the new single's fun hip-hop instrumental.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO