Weird West, the new immersive sim from Arkane co-founder Raphael Colantonio, won’t arrive this year. So if you were looking forward to it, you will just have to wait. That’s right, it is another game that is delayed. You hate to see it. On Wednesday, Colantonio’s Wolfeye Studios said that it was delaying the title until March 31st, 2022. In an email Weird West publisher Devolver Digital sent to Engadget recently, Wolfeye said that it needs more time to address some bugs and other issues. At least they have an eye toward quality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO