Effective: 2021-12-26 16:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass moving southward from interior Canada will combine with the continued widespread snow showers to bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Today`s melted snow at lower elevations will likely freeze on roads by evening to create hazardous travel conditions. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight into Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow, so some areas may have only an inch or less. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper teens by early Monday morning.

