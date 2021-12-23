ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOROSCOPE 12/24/2021

Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20. Aries, the stars have been keeping you on your toes lately. There has been much going on but somehow you have been able to wade through it all like a rock star. TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21. Others are asking you to...

Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

With much adieu, fanfare and accolades, enter Leos. Been waiting patiently for some stage time?! Well, now is a great moment to take back any limelight you may have lent out to others, loving Lions! But purring loudly gets the best attention; not the pouncing on people with your claws out and scratching up the furniture, no matter how playful you think you can be. Toward the end of the month, you should be ready to go back out and roar with more authority. Shine on Leos, shine on!
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs are the luckiest of them all

If you want a little extra luck on your side, you could probably take these signs along with you consider taking them along on your next trip to a casino to bribe some extra luck on your side. Even though their personalities are unique and very different from one another, they all share a planetary influence that brings them extra luck wherever they go!
LIFESTYLE
#Horoscope#Cancer#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A negotiation isn't over till it's over. Follow developments as they unfold through the day. You could pull off a coup in the eleventh hour. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You hear word that a financial matter isn't as dire as all that. You're not out of the woods yet, but at this point any clearing in the forest will do.
LIFESTYLE
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Dec. 24, 2021: Ryan Seacrest, you are right on target

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ryan Seacrest, 47; Stephenie Meyer, 48; Ricky Martin, 50; Diedrich Bader, 55. Happy Birthday: You are right on target. You are smooth, confident and ready to make the most of what you’ve got. Your instincts and insight are also on target, and your power of persuasion is ready to take on anyone and anything you encounter along the road to success. Preparation will pay off, and positive lifestyle changes will take place. A partnership looks promising and contracts beneficial. Your numbers are 6, 14, 25, 29, 31, 33, 48.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Jupiter's Final Moments

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Roller coasters and love affairs cannot compete with the thrill of accomplishment. Your excitement builds as you make remarkable progress toward your goals, but you also inspire your team to produce rapid results. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone has a feeling that they want to promote...
ASTRONOMY
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 12/22/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you banging your head against a wall? A friend seems to think so. Take a chill pill and give him a buzz. He knows how to help. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You hate to cross a loved one, but must do what you have to. Afterwards tell this person. Don't even think about covering tracks.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Leo. Aries (March 21-April 19) Something might happen that creates a difficulty, a quarrel, perhaps even a break with an old friend. Perhaps this challenging situation will take place with someone older, in a group or an organization. It might cause you to give up or change some important goals.
LIFESTYLE

