Merck antiviral pill authorized for COVID-19 treatment

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS DFW

Feds Pause Shipments Of Two Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Not Effective Against Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week it’s been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it’s pausing all shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments: Regeneron and Bamete. That’s because the state said recent studies show the two treatments have “significantly decreased efficacy” against the Omicron variant. The CDC estimates the Omicron variant is causing more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Texas and other surrounding states. Until now, Regeneron and Bamete have been effective fighting against the original virus and Delta variant and  keeping those who test positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

