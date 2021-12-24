ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Former officer Kim Potter convicted of manslaughter

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former Colorado officer charged with killing teen after both allegedly shot at each other

A former Colorado police officer who allegedly shot and killed a teenager following an argument over reckless driving has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday. Adam Holen, 36, was arrested this week in connection with the Nov. 24 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Aurora. He faces charges of second-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, and menacing.
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Minnesota Officer Kim Potter, Who Mistook Her Gun For Taser, Found Guilty Of First And Second Degree Manslaughter In Death Of Daunte Wright

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who mistook her service weapon for a taser, shooting and killing Daunte Wright, has been found guilty on both counts of first and second degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, who started with the Brooklyn Center police in 1995 showed little reaction as the verdict was...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Network#Llc
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Missouri police arrest woman who allegedly killed boyfriend with sword after taking meth on Christmas Eve

Missouri police arrested a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve with a sword after the couple allegedly took meth earlier in the day. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call just after 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a report of suspicious activity at a home, according to police. They found a deceased man, identified as 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, in the basement of the home with multiple stab wounds.
MISSOURI STATE
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls. It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case to resume deliberations

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy