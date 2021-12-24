Former officer Kim Potter convicted of manslaughter

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a...
