Warriors vs. Grizzlies: 10 prop bets for Thursday's game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will try to improve to 2-0 in San Francisco this season as they visit Steph Curry and the Warriors on Thursday night. Morant dropped 30 in October as the Grizzlies escaped the Chase Center with an overtime win.

Thursday’s game will start at 7 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Southeast (Grizzlies).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Warriors-Grizzlies showdown at the Chase Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Draymond Green vs. Jaren Jackson Jr.: Who will have more combined points+rebounds+assists?

Over/Under: How many points+rebounds+assists will Draymond Green have?

Steven Adams vs. Kevon Looney: Who will have more combined points+rebounds?

