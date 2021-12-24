Winter Lecture- Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home

In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, came to his defense.“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the forward to a book Robinson published that year.Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the...

