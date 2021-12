Not I, some child born in a marvellous year / Will learn the trick of standing upright here. The final couplet in Alan Curnow’s poem “The Skeleton of the Great Moa in the Canterbury Museum, Christchurch” can be read in many ways. One is to see in it a gloomy acceptance of the impossibility of finding one’s place in another people’s land. Another is to find in Curnow’s words a bolshy refusal to even attempt the act at all. But to remain resolutely non-upright, it seems to me, would require the awkward meshing of memories of some other land in which (once...

