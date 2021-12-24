ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Land was Made for You and Me

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an evening of art! This...

Between You & Me - A blessed Christmas to you

A fierce December wind raced through the bare branches of stately trees that night. It’s howling had a lonely sound as trees whipped back and forth. The farmland lay plowed and quiet after the harvest season. Homes dotted the landscape, most small farm settlements that had been there for generations. They were lit for the night.
After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
Jon Snow appears in credits of final Channel 4 News show as ‘mentor’, ‘moral compass’ and ‘friend’

Channel 4 News paid a sweet tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of his last show as presenter.On Thursday (23 December), the broadcast journalist hosted Channel 4’s flagship news programme for one final time as he stepped down from the role after 32 years.Signing off, Snow, 74, said that it had been “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.As the credits rolled on his final news bulletin, a number of eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter noticed that Snow was the only name listed, having been named as a “voice”, “mentor”, “leader”, “inspiration”, “driving force”,...
Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
How Brunch Service Made Me The Chef I Am

Brunch is the service that can break you. In order to keep the hungry crowds moving, the kitchen and floor staff all have to engage in a fast-paced dance. By sunrise, line cooks have already been prepping for more than an hour. Servers are stacking napkins on the table and filling milk containers. The front of house directs traffic, waiters manoeuvring around one another with plates of food before pulling out their pens and pads for the next table. At the back, cooks move seamlessly between stations, careful not to fall behind as new orders come in every few minutes. Luckily, my whole life prepared me for the moment I opened the doors of my first restaurant. A small alcove space with checkerboard-tiled floors and black marble tabletops, Saturday Dinette first opened in Toronto’s east end in September 2013 and quickly became a hot brunch spot. Our mornings were always lively, music pumping as we strove to keep people’s spirits high enough that they wouldn’t be bothered by the long lines.
New South Side Restaurant Fulfillment of Dream for Owners

About 20 years ago, New York shoe salesman William Seixas turned to his co-worker and girlfriend, MaryLou, and asked, “Wouldn’t it be great if you and I opened our own business one day?”. Two decades, five kids and a series of obstacles later, William and MaryLou have done...
Little Putz Houses for You and Me

The fondest holiday memories for many are about those days when the family would gather to pull out the decorations to spread across the house. Cookies were baked, garland strung and the tree set up. In many houses in the 19th century and even today, part of this tradition has been little homes, made chiefly of cardboard, wire and dustings of fake snow.
