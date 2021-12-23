ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

TWO GAME MISCONDUCTS DURING THURSDAY'S WJC PRE-TOURNAMENT GAME (W/VIDEO)

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinland and the United States faced off in the first game of the 2022 World Junior pre-tournament schedule on Thursday afternoon. Finland took a 1-0 lead in the first period and also saw defenceman Ruben Rafkin receive a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing USA forward Brett...

www.markerzone.com

markerzone.com

IIHF RECEIVING MAJOR BACKLASH FROM HOCKEY WORLD FOR CANCELING WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

After announcing that the 2022 Women's U18 Championships would be canceled, the hockey world thrashed back their anger and disapproval towards the IIHF. Among some of the players and former players that commented on the cancellation are Hilary Knight (USA), Jocelyne and Monique Lamoreux (USA), Hayley Wickenheiser (CAN), Sarah Nurse (CAN), Kendall Schofield (USA), Erin Ambrose (CAN), Shannon Szabados (CAN), Meghan Duggan (USA).
SPORTS
markerzone.com

CANES PROSPECT PATRIK PUISTOLA SCORES LACROSSE GOAL WHILE DAD WATCHES FROM OPPOSING BENCH (W/VIDEO)

An interesting moment from a Boxing Day game between Jukurit Mikkeli and Tappara of the Finnish Elite League. Patrik Puistola of Jukurit pulled off a beautiful lacrosse goal on Tappara with his father in attendance. His dad, Pasi Puistola, is an assistant coach with Tappara. He is the acting head coach at the moment. He showed zero emotion when the camera panned to him after his son scored the beautiful goal, as you can imagine. Still, it must have been a pretty cool moment for both of them. Patrik Puistola was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 201. His father played professional hockey for close to 20 years before becoming a coach.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

DESPITE NAME CHANGE, CZECHS WILL USE OLD UNIFORMS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

Early last week, the Czech Ice Hockey Association announced that going forward in IIHF events they would like to be called "Czechia" rather than the "Czech Republic". They also added that their uniforms will say "Cesko" on them, which translates to "Czechia" in English. "We would like to inform you...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

SHL COACH ON OLYMPICS: 'SHOULD WE RELEASE OUR PLAYERS WHEN THE NHL DOESN'T?'

A coach in the Swedish Hockey League is speaking out against releasing players from the league to go to the Olympics when the NHL isn't doing the same. Niklas Eriksson is the head coach of Örebro and a former player himself. With the NHL not going to the Olympics in February, countries will be drawing heavily on secondary leagues like the SHL to fill out their rosters, something Eriksson is overly happy about.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
markerzone.com

SWEDISH WJC GOALTENDER CALLE CLANG DEDICATED HIS MASK TO YOUNG FAN BATTLING CANCER

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get underway on Sunday afternoon, and one goaltender is using his mask as a tribute to a young fan battling cancer. Team Sweden netminder and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Calle Clang will feature a young fan named Ella, who is suffering from leukemia, and is a big fan of his club team, Rogle BK.
HOCKEY
WKBN

NHL to bring back taxi squads to keep season going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
NHL
markerzone.com

BOBBY RYAN 'GUTTED' TO MISS CHRISTMAS MORNING AT HOME 'FOR NOTHING'

A very tough break for free agent Bobby Ryan. After travelling to Switzerland to play in the Spengler Cup with Bern Select, it was discovered early Christmas Day that the tournament had been cancelled after 17 players with HC Davos, the host team, had tested positive for COVID-19. Ryan is now attempting to find the earliest flight back home.
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

OWEN POWER MAKES CANADIAN HISTORY IN WORLD JUNIOR OPENER AGAINST CZECHIA

Canada started slow, but in the end walked away with a 6-3 win over Czechia on the opening day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. A huge reason why Canada won today was Buffalo Sabres prospect, Owen Power. In his first ever World Junior game, the 19-year-old from...
NHL
markerzone.com

IIHF ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE WORLD JUNIORS FOR THIS YEAR AND NEXT

Just shortly after puck drop on the first game of the 2022 World Juniors between Finland and Germany, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced that they will forego relegation for a second straight year for COVID related reasons. "The IIHF Council has voted that no team will be relegated from...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

THE FIVE BEST AND WORST 2021 FREE AGENT SIGNINGS THUS FAR

We're just over two months into the 2021-22 season and several free agents that signed this summer are making impacts with their new team, while others aren't preforming very well. Let's take a look at the five best and five worst free agent signings from this summer. These signings are...
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS PROSPECT GETS BIG OPPORTUNITY IN THE SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE

In his first year of professional hockey, Montreal Canadiens prospect Frederik Dichow has enjoyed plenty of success with his club, Kristianstads IK, who play in Sweden's second division, HockeyAllsvenskan. Dichow has appeared in 16 games for Kristianstads IK this season, where he has a record of 10-5-0 with a 2.02...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIAN ORGANIZATION OFFERS TO HOST CANCELLED WOMEN'S U18 CHAMPIONSHIP

The International Ice Hockey Federation's decision to cancel the World Women's U18 Championship that was set to take place in Sweden in January has ruffled a lot of feathers. Now, an organization in Canada has stepped up with an offer to host the tournament, promising that anyone taking part would be kept safe.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA TO MISS PAIR OF KEY PLAYERS FOR 2022 WINTER CLASSIC

The Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues in less than one week at Target Field in the 2022 Winter Classic, but they'll do so without two key players. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenceman/captain Jared Spurgeon will miss the outdoor game with their respective injuries.
NHL

