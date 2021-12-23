ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

OILERS INTERESTED IN VETERAN FORWARD FROM COYOTES

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers have started slipping down the standings as of late, and it seems that Ken Holland and Co. will be looking to make some changes ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. The team is still looking to improve their forward group, specifically their top-nine wingers. One established...

Are the Edmonton Oilers interested in a Phil Kessel trade?

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, after taking a day off, it is back to posting the latest NHL trade rumors. Hope everyone had a great Christmas. Last week rumors were floating around that the Edmonton Oilers were interested in defenceman Jakob Chychrun but could the Oil target Phil Kessel instead?
NHL
Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
TAKING A LOOK AT THE TEN BEST GOALS SCORED IN 2021

With the year slowly winding down and it only being eight days away until we ring in 2022, it's time to take a look at the ten best goals scored in the NHL during 2021. 10) Jonathan Huberdeau vs Nashville (2020-21) 9) Jack Roslovic vs Carolina (2020-21) 8) Tyler Toffoli...
NHL
THE FIVE BEST AND WORST 2021 FREE AGENT SIGNINGS THUS FAR

We're just over two months into the 2021-22 season and several free agents that signed this summer are making impacts with their new team, while others aren't preforming very well. Let's take a look at the five best and five worst free agent signings from this summer. These signings are...
NHL
BOBBY RYAN 'GUTTED' TO MISS CHRISTMAS MORNING AT HOME 'FOR NOTHING'

A very tough break for free agent Bobby Ryan. After travelling to Switzerland to play in the Spengler Cup with Bern Select, it was discovered early Christmas Day that the tournament had been cancelled after 17 players with HC Davos, the host team, had tested positive for COVID-19. Ryan is now attempting to find the earliest flight back home.
NHL
NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
Oilers get Nugent-Hopkins, McLeod, Shore, Tippett back from COVID protocol

Three Edmonton Oilers previously in COVID-19 protocol along with coach Dave Tippett were on the ice on Sunday as the team returned to practice after the NHL's pause. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan McLeod and Devin Shore practised after being on the list. Also back on the ice was forward Zach Hyman,...
NHL
CANES PROSPECT PATRIK PUISTOLA SCORES LACROSSE GOAL WHILE DAD WATCHES FROM OPPOSING BENCH (W/VIDEO)

An interesting moment from a Boxing Day game between Jukurit Mikkeli and Tappara of the Finnish Elite League. Patrik Puistola of Jukurit pulled off a beautiful lacrosse goal on Tappara with his father in attendance. His dad, Pasi Puistola, is an assistant coach with Tappara. He is the acting head coach at the moment. He showed zero emotion when the camera panned to him after his son scored the beautiful goal, as you can imagine. Still, it must have been a pretty cool moment for both of them. Patrik Puistola was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 201. His father played professional hockey for close to 20 years before becoming a coach.
HOCKEY
NHL UNLIKELY TO RETURN ON THE 27TH, ACCORDING TO ONE REPORT

With the NHL going into Holiday mode early, the plan was to return to regular games on December 27th, pending test results. According to one report, that seems unlikely. "Sources indicate growing communication that NHL may postpone games through 1/1," said John Hoven of Mayor's Manor. "Winter Classic will be played, yet games scheduled for 12/27 - 12/31 would move (about another 50 games). We'll see how it all shakes out in the coming days. Nothing confirmed."
NHL

