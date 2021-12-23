ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

TAXI SQUAD LIKELY TO RETURN IN THE NEW YEAR

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a great start to the 2021-22 season, the NHL was forced to close things down until after Christmas due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak amongst the league. When the NHL does return, there will be some changes, specifically for Canadian...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliotte Friedman
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Christmas#Canadian#Covid 19 Outbreak#Covid#Express Nhl News Lands
Yardbarker

Projecting a possible New York Rangers taxi squad when the season resumes

As the New York Rangers and 31 other teams enjoy the holiday break, the NHL is hard at work to reschedule games and figure out how to complete an 82 game schedule. One possibility is bringing back taxi squads to limit further postponements. During the 2020-21 season, the NHL shortened...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

BOBBY RYAN 'GUTTED' TO MISS CHRISTMAS MORNING AT HOME 'FOR NOTHING'

A very tough break for free agent Bobby Ryan. After travelling to Switzerland to play in the Spengler Cup with Bern Select, it was discovered early Christmas Day that the tournament had been cancelled after 17 players with HC Davos, the host team, had tested positive for COVID-19. Ryan is now attempting to find the earliest flight back home.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE FIVE BEST AND WORST 2021 FREE AGENT SIGNINGS THUS FAR

We're just over two months into the 2021-22 season and several free agents that signed this summer are making impacts with their new team, while others aren't preforming very well. Let's take a look at the five best and five worst free agent signings from this summer. These signings are...
NHL
KTAL

NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Taxi Squad Ready

Listen to “Taxi Squad Ready” on Spreaker. The Avalanche are back and prepping for Wednesday’s game after an extended holiday break. Aarif and J.J. have all the roster updates after Sunday’s practice, including guys in COVID protocol and their return dates, upcoming call ups, the goaltending situation and the return of taxi squads. The guys then prepare early 2022 new years resolutions for a number of players on the team before closing out the show with what the rest of the season will look like and how it’ll mirror the sprint from last year’s 56-game calendar. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL UNLIKELY TO RETURN ON THE 27TH, ACCORDING TO ONE REPORT

With the NHL going into Holiday mode early, the plan was to return to regular games on December 27th, pending test results. According to one report, that seems unlikely. "Sources indicate growing communication that NHL may postpone games through 1/1," said John Hoven of Mayor's Manor. "Winter Classic will be played, yet games scheduled for 12/27 - 12/31 would move (about another 50 games). We'll see how it all shakes out in the coming days. Nothing confirmed."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy