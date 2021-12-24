ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Case: Court Hearing Set For Next Week To Reconsider 110-Year Sentence In Deadly Crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is getting a day in court to ask the judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence in the deadly semi-crash. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion last week for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUuRC_0dV3NAGS00

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS)

That hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts , including vehicular homicide. Last week, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison.

The case has attracted national attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyCLT_0dV3NAGS00

(credit: CBS)

King released this statement, “Based on the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families, my office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing. As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction. This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident. Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved.

RELATED: Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70

“Our team has connected with defense counsel and will continue to do so as both parties prepare for this resentencing opportunity. We have also been working with the Governor’s Office to ensure that the victims and their loved ones are heard both in this process and the pending clemency application with the Governor. We are grateful for the coordination with the Governor’s office and thank the Department of Corrections for expediting the required evaluation report for resentencing.

“As I have in the past, I continue to support the efforts of the Governor’s Sentencing Reform Task Force. Criminal justice reform, including sentencing reform, is a priority of my administration for safer and healthier communities for all. I have been in discussions with the co-chair of the task force and have encouraged him to continue their efforts to address felony sentencing reform in Colorado.”

