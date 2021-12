LA & TX SEE COVID UPTICK — Louisiana again is starting to see growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, and an infectious disease expert says the state is entering another spike as the omicron variant of the virus spreads. Data released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health shows the number of new cases of coronavirus illness reached more than 4,800 over the past week. That’s more than double the amount of new cases from the week prior. The health department warns those numbers are expected to balloon as fast-spreading omicron has been confirmed in Louisiana. Dr. Catherine O'Neal, Chief Medical Officer with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, says Louisiana is seeing the telltale signs of a burgeoning COVID-19 surge, she told the Baton Rouge Press Club that the unvaccinated will likely be the most affected by the new variant.

