Where the top running backs in the transfer portal are projected to go

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The most convenient aspect of college football in this day and age is the evolution of the transfer portal.

Every offseason there are hundreds of players with college experience looking to take their talents elsewhere in order to get more playing time, follow a coach, or simply to just find a situation that’s better for them.

The portal has been absolutely loaded with offensive talent this year, as schools like Texas, UCLA, and Pitt have all found their quarterbacks of the future. The receiver market is also one that is extremely deep this offseason, with a ton of high level talented pass catchers seeking a new home.

The talent on the offensive side of the ball in the portal is not limited to just those two positions, as the running back scene is seemingly heating up every day that passes.

Here are where the top transfer running backs have landed, or are predicted to end up according to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions and various media reports.

Tiyon Evans (Tennessee)

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evans had quite the productive year for the Volunteers rushing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns, but decided to take his talents somewhere else. He like a few other of the top running backs have found a home already, as he announced via Twitter that he was transferring to Louisville.

Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)

Doug Raflik / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being buried on the depth chart due to the emergence of Braelon Allen, Berger has transferred within the Big 10 to Michigan State where he hopes to help fill the Kenneth Walker III sized hole after the star running back left for the NFL.

Shaun Shivers (Auburn)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

After being a productive gadget-type player, Shivers saw his touches cut dramatically this past season, so he decided to take to the portal. His decision was made extremely quickly, as Indiana reached out to him almost immediately. Shivers will head to Indiana where he hopes to help them return to the success they had the season prior.

Zach Evans (TCU)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After having one of the most bizarre recruiting journeys, Evans surprisingly ended up at TCU, where when he was actually used, he shined. However the Horned Frogs had a down year that saw long time coach Gary Patterson fired, and the highest rated recruit in the program’s history enter his name into the portal. According to reports by 247Sports, Evans has visited Ole Miss and was planning to visit Tennessee at the time the report came out. This is a transfer portal process that could take a very long time, or it will shock the nation at a very random time, it is hard to tell when it comes to Evans.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a case of the rich getting richer, and then there is this. After surprising everyone with his decision to attend Georgia Tech, Gibbs decided that his time as a Yellow Jacket was up. It seemed as soon as his name hit the portal he had received a crystal ball prediction to Alabama, who recruited him heavily out of high school. Needless to say, Gibbs decided to transfer to Alabama, where he will likely replace Brian Robinson. While it seems weird to hear, Alabama actually really needed a running back like Gibbs to come in next season, as after Robinson the depth seemed a tad shaky and inexperienced in comparison to years past. Crimson Tide fans need not worry as Gibbs will give that offense a huge spark and add to what will likely be a juggernaut of a unit.

