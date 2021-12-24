ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – Two major airlines have canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve, largely due to the omicron variant. United Airlines has canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing. The company shared a statement with Nexstar saying, “The nationwide spike...

BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
A Career Flight Attendant on the Wildest Bad Behavior She's Seen In-Flight: Urination, Strip Teases & More

With the holiday season upon us, airline employees are prepared to accommodate record travel numbers as many people brave the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to get quality time with their loved ones as 2021 comes to a close. But with tensions and anxiety at an all-time high due to the current state of the world, career flight attendant Sara Nelson explains in an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that unruly and disruptive behavior on planes is currently "off the charts."
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
CBS Miami

Airlines Point To Highly Contagious Omicron COVID Variant As Reason For Flight Cancellations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another day of canceled flights and stranded travelers, due in large part to the highly contagious omicron variant. Delta, United, JetBlue and American Airlines pointed to staff sick with COVID-19. Airlines had already cancelled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and more than 50 flights have already been canceled Monday. “It actually cancelled while we were in line to check in,” said traveler Tamera Robinson. On Christmas, Florida broke its own record for the highest number of daily cases that record set the day before, on Christmas Eve. Los Angeles saw a 300% rise in new COVID...
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
CBS Philly

Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home. “Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.” Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia. The issues also grounded flights at PHL. “We were already here...
Mashed

Why Alcohol Might Be Banned On Flights Forever

Alcohol is becoming a real problem on planes. "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent in nature on planes, and so many of them are tied to alcohol," Ed Markey, the Democratic senator of Massachusetts, exclaimed to Yahoo! Finance of the 2021 tally. Indeed, according to...
