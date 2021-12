(Updates prices) Dec 27 (Reuters) - Base metals in China were mostly lower on Monday, with uncertainty around the Omicron COVID-19 variant dampening risk sentiment and the London Metal Exchange closed for the Christmas holiday. The most-trade February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.4% lower at 69,530 yuan a tonne, after scaling its highest level in more than three weeks on Friday. Analysts expect metal prices to remain mostly rangebound for the rest of the year as many investors have taken a break until after the New Year holidays, while worries about Omicron also prompt caution.

