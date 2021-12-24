ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper closes lower in thin holiday trade as physical demand weakens

By Eric Onstad
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Friday, sapped by thin holiday trade and concerns about weaker physical demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.5% to $9,568 a tonne in closing trade, which took place earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

The dip in copper came after four straight days of gains that propelled it to a two-week high on Thursday.

"The metals prices may well have recovered recent losses but that is very much in the world of futures trading as the physical world is very quiet and the demand for metal is falling away," said Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom Futures.

China's Yangshan copper premium for refined copper imports has slipped to $90 a tonne from $104 a week ago.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading 0.3% lower at 69,750 yuan ($10,950.62) a tonne, after a three-day rally.

"Generally, I'm not expecting much excitement going into year-end unless there are major news or developments being reported, such as Omicron news that is beyond our expectations," said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Health experts have warned that the battle against the Omicron coronavirus variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation. read more

* Las Bambas copper mine said that a temporary truce to lift a month-long blockade affecting a key copper transport road in Peru does not guarantee conditions to restart operations in a sustainable way. read more

* A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $177 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 20% from the current quarter, sources said.

* LME aluminium finished down 0.3% at $2,837 a tonne, halting a three-day advance. Surging energy prices in Europe raised concerns of higher production costs and smelter shutdowns, propelling aluminium to a two-month high on Thursday. read more

* LME nickel closed 0.1% firmer at $20,045 a tonne, lead rose 0.2% to $2,278 and tin gained 0.9% to $39,260, but zinc shed 0.2% to $3,519.

($1 = 6.3695 yuan)

Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan and Jane Merriman

