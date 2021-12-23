ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & Hip-Hop’s Insufferable Need To Debate

By D.L. Chandler
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mfhm_0dV2xt2q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNaeC_0dV2xt2q00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Jay-Z caused a seismic shift in Hip-Hop by boldly declaring that no artist in his genre would withstand his barrage in a VERZUZ battle, via Twitter, and the dust still has yet to settle. This moment shined a light on Hip-Hop’s insufferable need to debate and caused an unnecessary divide between music fans regionally and generationally, but what does this prove in the end?

Hip-Hop has existed for nearly five decades and still shows signs of evolving from its early roots in the Bronx and enjoys dominance in the music industry due to its global impact. The passion fans have for their favorites is easily expressed via the free-flowing channels of social media, often derailing into unchecked bouts of opinion versus opinion that spiral out of control. The very subjective nature of entertainment should render some of these discussions moot, but the ego of the observer is typically stronger than the need for measured conversation.

Jay-Z’s confidence is rooted in the Brooklyn native’s early days as a gifted spitter in the late 1980s when he appeared on tracks with Jaz-O, solidifying an early promise that would fully be realized in the mid to late 1990s. Rappers of Jay-Z’s ilk and creed have always thought highly of themselves, and while few have the talent to back their claims of being the best, he is in a relatively small fraternity of rare exceptions.

This fact should be understood by fans, but somehow it misses the mark because as many learned this week, tastes across regional and generational lines are unique. Someone who spent their formative years in New York during the 1980s will have a different take on Hip-Hop than someone who grew up at the same time in Los Angeles or Houston. Yet, the common denominator here is Hip-Hop, and one’s appreciation for the artform is ultimately subjective.

Ask a person from any major American city with a Hip-Hop scene and they’ll surely rattle off familiar names along with the occasional regional star that had success out of their residential confines. Those views change greatly when you factor in the age of the listener, and nostalgia is a comfort that listeners will chase down when it comes to elevating their faves. When the views differ, this is where arguments are sparked and never truly settled.

Being privy to barbershop debates or friendly street corner banter, Hip-Hop often creeps up in these discussions. For every fan of The Notorious B.I.G., there is a 2Pac fan. If you meet a fan of Texas duo UGK, on the other side is a supporter of Tennessee’s 8Ball & MJG. If a person declared any of these acts their favorite, they shouldn’t get any pushback. However, the age of social media magnifies these types of debates, and none have been as asinine as the discussions around Jay-Z and Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne, like Jay-Z, honed his rapping craft as a teenager and is certainly the busier rapper between the two. The VERZUZ quip from Hov got a lot of fans heated and Tunechi’s name was tossed into the hat as someone who would be a worthy opponent in the battle. It is documented that the men have admired each other’s talents and even taken swipes at each other, but it doesn’t appear that there’s any tension in existence today.

While no solo studio albums from either of these greats surfaced in 2021, both showed exemplary skill via features and guest appearances. And it should be assumed that both parties have their respective business affairs in order. So the question that needs answering is: why do we want them to go to war? What do these men gain from VERZUZ? Why is VERZUZ being treated like an actual battle instead of the celebration of art that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continually say it is? Further, why is there bloodlust to see two Black and highly successful artists attempt to humble each other?

The simple answer is Hip-Hop has always been a competitive space, and we’re not arguing that. What we are examining is the incessant need to debate until veins pop out of foreheads over semantics, hypothetical what-ifs, closely-held biases, and personal preference. Hip-Hop debates might be fun for five minutes but they’re extremely boring and ineffective at moving the music and culture to a better place. Hot takes and ridculing one another over what is enjoyable to the ear is flat out stupidity.

There is no good rason that Jay-Z’s VERZUZ statement, in which he didn’t name anyone, should have people ready to delete folks from their friend lists. It’s his view and one he shouldn’t have to defend to a bunch of Internet strangers. The same goes for Lil Wayne, who has continued to mind his business, declaring himself the best rapper alive several times over, and living life to his standards.

Hip-Hop doesn’t need to witness how Jay-Z would fare in a VERZUZ battle, especially when he’s already said he doesn’t intend to do so. Lil Wayne, to our knowledge, hasn’t made a peep about the battle either. The better option here is to appreciate both of these titans of the culture and hope that whatever creative endeavors they engage in from this point on will be of the high quality we’ve come to expect.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Lil Jon Backs Busta Rhymes Over Jay Z in a VERZUZ Battle; Other Rappers Thinks So Too

VERZUZ has been up and running since the COVID-19 Pandemic started, and fans are clamoring to get rap veterans like Eminem, Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, and even the Great Hov. While Alicia Keys is busy promoting her "Keys" album that was just released this December on Twitter's Spaces, Jay Z, sometimes called Hov, dropped a few strong statements on the live space.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate

He remains one of the most celebrated entertainers to ever enter the industry, so it comes as no surprise that artists continue to make comparisons to Michael Jackson. The King of Pop dominated from his childhood until his untimely and shocking death in 2009, and whenever his name pops up in those "the greatest" discussions, it captivates the world.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Jay Z
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Tunechi
Person
Timbaland
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insufferable#Lil Wayne Hip Hop#Jaz O#American
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy