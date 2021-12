Myles Howard attended University of Washington studying History. He was active in Civil Rights and worked with the Black Panthers. He also worked at Todd Shipyard. He leaves behind five sisters and 3 brothers, three beautiful children to cherish his memory, Cheyl Casimere (Canada), Jeffrey Howard ( Washington ), and Jennifer Hall (Washington) along with and host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO