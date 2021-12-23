ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year resolutions: What to watch in 2022? [Video]

By Ipek Ozkardeskaya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the last episode of Market Talk of the year. In this episode, I...

EUR/USD to move higher into New Year’s Eve? [Video]

The USD is vulnerable to a time of weakness around the end of the year. This is due to US tax balancing that regularly sees USD flows out of US companies into daughter companies. So, the USD does tend to be very weak heading into year-end. As a result of this dollar weakness, the euro often sees strength. Sometimes the EURUSD is called the anti-dollar index for this reason. Whatever the USD does, the EURUSD pair does the opposite.
Merry Christmas [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.050. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 72.58. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 161.08. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 36 ticks Higher and trading at 4695.00. Gold:...
FX year ahead 2022: Brace for volatility [Video]

It has been an exceptional year for the US dollar, which defied all the doom and gloom predictions to gain more than 10% against the Japanese yen. The resurgence of inflation has turned the tables with many central banks hitting the brakes, and this theme will likely persist into 2022. The dollar could continue to perform well as the Fed tightens and global growth cools, although inflation is a wild card. Politics will also return to the spotlight, with the French presidential election and the US midterms coming up.
The day after [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.155. Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 71.73. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 161.24. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 105 ticks Higher and trading at 4727.00. Gold:...
New to crypto trading? Here are 5 tips on how to start 2022 on the right foot

Trading stocks and cryptocurrencies can be complicated, but here are a few tips on how to get started. It doesn’t matter how experienced you are at trading because nothing can be done to protect a person against the might of cryptocurrencies’ price swings. Currently, Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the standard measure for daily fluctuations, stands at 64% annualized. As a comparison, the same metric for the S&P 500 stands at 17%, while the volatility spec for WTI crude oil is at 54%.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 22 December

Shiba Inu breaks out of the downtrend and targets 38% gains to the upside. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has popped above a descending trend line dictating price action since the beginning of December. With this bullish signal, more investors are joining the rally, driving the Relative Strength Index (RSI) higher. Expect this to be the start of a Christmas rally that will go into New Year with a first price target at $0.00004490, the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
Santa comes on a roller coaster this year [Video]

European and US markets rebounded yesterday, as investors shrugged off the worries of omicron, while of course, the news flow is far from ideal. Nasdaq jumped almost 2.50% due to a renewed optimism, while the S&P500 closed the session 1.80% higher. Oil rallied 4%. Plus, the US Food and Drug...
