Meera Joshi is leaving – how does that affect big ticket trucking issues?

landline.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeera Joshi is leaving her position at FMCSA. And that departure could have an effect on a number of issues important to truck drivers. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says...

landline.media

Comments / 6

Grand Forks Herald

'It affects our entire company:' S&S Transport deals with truck driver shortage

The shortage of truck drivers in the United States has hindered efforts to end supply chain shortages in the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and S&S Transport has dealt with issues stemming from it since it began. S&S Transport, which began operations in 1981 with two employees and a single...
INDUSTRY
landline.media

Christmas tree finds its way home – thanks to these six truck drivers

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on the journey from California to Washington, D.C. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. The vaccine mandate for large employers appears to be...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US trucking's conundrum: Driver shortage or retention problem?

The tight US labor market has not spared the trucking industry, where "help wanted" pleas are plentiful, wages are on the rise, and drivers recently have scored signing bonuses of up to $20,000. In an economy that hauls more than $12 trillion in freight annually, the problems facing trucking have drawn the attention of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to restore his political fortunes as United States faces the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. Biden's White House has convened a task force to examine the supply chain snarls partly blamed for the price increases and shortages, including in shipping and trucking. But debate is raging in the largely non-union trucking industry over whether the challenges are exceptional in a competitive pandemic labor market, and what policy changes would have the biggest impact.
INDUSTRY
landline.media

Bridge toll plan in Pennsylvania not dead yet

A bridge toll plan on the table in Pennsylvania will likely continue to move forward, despite lawmakers’ opposition. We’ll have an update. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. The vaccine mandate for large employers could be headed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Texas State
Land Line Media

DOT strategic plan should value truck drivers, OOIDA says

Truck drivers have continuously stepped up to keep America running during a pandemic. Now, it’s the U.S. Department of Transportation’s turn to take steps toward making trucking a rewarding long-term career. That is the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in official comments filed...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Breaking news: Joshi leaving FMCSA, heading back to New York

Meera Joshi is not going to be the permanent head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The acting administrator is going back to the municipal government of New York City. Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors, all of them females. Joshi is one of the five.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Land Line Media

Updated: Meera Joshi accepts NYC deputy mayor position

Meera Joshi, FMCSA’s acting administrator since January, has been named New York City’s deputy mayor for operations. According to multiple reports, Joshi was announced as deputy mayor during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 20. The U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed Joshi’s departure and said she would remain...
SCIENCE
landline.media

AB5, other misclassification efforts trend in ’21

In 2021, one of the big trends has been AB5 and other efforts to end worker misclassification, and those efforts’ unintended consequences. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says she’s leaving...
TEXAS STATE
fox5ny.com

Truck company offering $10,000 to vaccinated drivers as deadline nears

A trucking company is offering a $10,000 bonus to all drivers who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-January. Fuel Transport, a freight company with offices in Montreal and Toronto, says it hopes the incentive will boost employee vaccination rates and head off potential delays at the border.
INDUSTRY
Cat Country 102.9

Drivers Needed. Lift CDL Requirement and Let Farmers Fill In.

If you can drive, you can make a bundle right now. It doesn't matter what you want to drive either. Everyone needs drivers. Fed X and UPS can't get enough help now or anytime it seems to get their packages out. There is a severe shortage of truck drivers to move freight anywhere in America. The bottleneck at our ports can only be relieved if we can find enough trucks to move it.
INDUSTRY
dakotanewsnow.com

Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The trucking industry has been feeling the impact of the nationwide worker shortage for some time. Now, new federal regulations may make it even more difficult to find drivers. K & J Trucking Inc. President Shelley Koch has been part of her family’s...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
freightwaves.com

2021’s most transformational deals in trucking

Deal flow was heavy in the trucking industry during 2021. Most players in the space have seen multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flows. Whether it was looking for a place to put newfound cash to work, adding drivers and equipment in a capacity-constrained market or bolting on a new mode to the transportation offering, many carriers were actively vetting deals and buying assets.
INDUSTRY
Land Line Media

CVSA adopts North American Fatigue Management Program

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has adopted the North American Fatigue Management Program. CVSA was tasked by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to manage the program, which is aimed at “preventing fatigue-related risks and crashes.”. “Our goal at CVSA is to prevent crashes involving commercial motor vehicles,” CVSA...
CARS
Land Line Media

Entry-level driver training rule takes effect in February

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reminding motor carriers that new entry-level driver training regulations will go into effect in February. Earlier this week, FMCSA published a post on its Facebook page about the forthcoming rule. “Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, the new entry-level driver training regulations will require certain...
POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

Chip Shortage: Consumer Reports Says American Brands like GM, Stellantis Removed Convenience Features, Not Toyota

Unfortunately, the semiconductor problems have persisted for automakers. Some brands have had more issues than others. Consumer Reports says that American brands like GM and Stellantis are losing some convenience features. Many of the automakers noted issues with modern features since these require many semiconductor chips. See what the brands told Consumer Reports below.
BUSINESS

