The Best Music You Sent Us: Holiday Edition

The best ambient music of 2021 used synths, field recordings, processed vocals, cellos, and guitars as tools for storytelling. Rather than serving as background noise or simple ambiance, these albums weave narratives of families, loneliness, humanity, and nature. Green-House imagined playful pastorals that set the scene for serious cuteness, while Lucy Liyou took inspiration from Korean theatrical traditions to tell the story of their own family’s struggles with health and happiness over the past year. There were also fruitful collaborations in a year that still felt remarkably remote, from Dntel, Brin, and More Eaze’s emotional take on ambient to Sofia Birch and Johan Carøe’s striking revisitation of music recorded prior to the pandemic’s onset. These artists traverse time and space on these records; their subtle textures and lush tones invite us to do the same.
