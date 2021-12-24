ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Long Last, the World's Most Powerful Space Telescope is Ready To Launch

slashdot.org
 3 days ago

But the real comparison is not an aircraft carrier, which is arguably useful, but the Space...

slashdot.org

AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
The Independent

James Webb space telescope launched by Nasa on $10bn voyage ‘to edge of time itself’

Nasa has successfully launched the James Webb space telescope into orbit, giving scientists the opportunity to peer back further into the universe’s history than ever before.The telescope launched on top of a European Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou, French Guiana site in South America, on 25 December. Initially scheduled for Christmas Eve, the launch was postponed by a day due to a forecast of high winds at the spaceport.As the rocket launched, Nasa spokesman Rob Navias said: “Lift-off, from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of...
IFLScience

Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
US News and World Report

NASA's Next Big Space Telescope Set for Blastoff From French Guiana

(Reuters) - The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared...
The Independent

How to watch James Webb Telescope launch: Time and everything you need to know about Nasa mission

Nasa will be launching the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day.The launch of the craft has been long-awaited due to numerous delays. Last Tuesday, Nasa announced that upper-high level wind could force the rocket launching the telescope off-course on its initial launch date – 24 December – and so delayed the launch until the day after.These last-minute snags come after years of delays and cost overruns for Webb, the biggest and most powerful science observatory ever built for space.“There are over 300 things, any one of which goes wrong, it is not a good day," Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson...
Interesting Engineering

Nuclear Salt Water Rocket: Is It the Only Viable Way to Get to Other Planets?

What is required to get us to other planets? A lot of things but mainly energy. Our current rockets simply can't produce enough energy to get us that far. American aerospace engineer, author, and advocate for human exploration of Mars Robert Zubrin has one idea for getting us to space and it's a rather interesting one. It's called Nuclear Salt Water Rocket (NSWR) and it replaces traditional chemical propellant with salts of plutonium or 20 percent enriched uranium.
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope set for launch on Christmas Day

The most powerful telescope to launch into space is set to finally lift off on Christmas Day following a further delay caused by windy weather.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is on the launchpad and due to take off between 12.20pm and 12.52pm UK time.Controllers will be given a half-hour window to get the Ariane 5 rocket, which is carrying the telescope, airborne, but will target the very beginning of the time period.✅ Rollout complete!The James Webb Space Telescope and the @ariane5 rocket it’s riding on are all settled in their final position on Earth. Next step: launch on Dec....
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
LiveScience

Indestructible 'Black Box' will record our planet's demise in minute detail

Every commercial flight you have ever taken has been recorded. Every tug on the yoke and every adjustment of the throttle has been dutifully logged by a little recording device tucked away in the tail of the aircraft. It's the infamous "black box" that search and rescue crews scan the crash site for any time an aviation incident occurs. Its observations are a clear account of how the whole thing went down.
