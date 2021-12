The Las Vegas Raiders have no choice, they must win out. One down, three more to go. The first of a treacherous trio is an AFC West matchup with the visiting Denver Broncos. It’s the battle of the division .500s and, for the Silver & Black, anything but victory at the end of 60 minutes of football (more if it goes to overtime) would be a face plant in a season full of them.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO