HOPE — When Hauser’s girls basketball takes the court Tuesday night at Crothersville, the Jets will have a chance to equal their win total from all of last season. A few key factors have figured into that improvement, but perhaps none moreso than the addition of point guard Madelyn Poe. The sophomore has provided a spark all season for Hauser since transferring from Center Grove.

CROTHERSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO