Rider for Unreal Engine Preview is widely used by game developers around the world. More than 38,000 people are registered in the program, and we’ve received extremely positive feedback from them. Now we are finally planning to release Rider for Unreal Engine as part of our Rider IDE in 2022! This also means that, quite likely, Unreal Engine/Blueprints/C++ support will be enabled during the Rider 2022.1 EAP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO