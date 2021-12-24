ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Strange Times: Jalen Hurts a Pro Bowl Alternate, Fletcher Cox's Run Ends

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

Jalen Hurts is a Pro Bowl alternate.

Fletcher Cox is not.

It’s been a strange couple of years, so maybe this just adds to the strangeness of it all, because nobody thought that when this season began it would be Hurts with a chance to play in the Pro Bowl and Cox would be shut out.

“I think Pro Bowl is a dream for a lot of players…but to be considered, to be voted upon, my peers, it’s, I guess starting off this way, is not too bad,” said Hurts on Thursday. “It’s a blessing. It’s cool.”

The starting quarterback for the NFC is Aaron Rodgers. The backups are Kyler Murray and Tom Brady.

There’s a chance that one of them could be playing in the Super Bowl, which means Hurts could be the quarterback replacing them and heading to Las Vegas for the Feb. 6 game.

The Eagles' other alternates are defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, tight end Dallas Goedert, kicker Jake Elliott, linebacker Shaun Bradley, and defensive end Josh Sweat.

Cox did not feel snubbed. He saw this coming.

Still, it snapped a six-year streak in which he was selected for the game.

"I know I can still play at that level,” he said on Thursday. “Obviously didn't have numbers this year, it was kind of up and down for me and I kind of expected it, but all I can do is go out and finish the season up strong and you know, I still know I'm one of the better defensive tackles in the league so I'm not salty about it at all…I know I continue to get better and I'll be back next year."

Cox’s game has risen to another level after the trade deadline passed on Nov. 2 when the Eagles tried to peddle the expensive defensive tackle and nearly had a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Cox does get back to the Pro Bowl next year it may very well be in another uniform.

For now, though, he has been a key ingredient in helping Jonathan Gannon’s defense sit at No. 11 overall in the NFL as it battles to make the playoffs.

Cox had a season-high 1.5 sacks against Washington in Tuesday night’s win, a game in which Gannon said that Cox “played his ass off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8NtX_0dV2kbwH00
Fletcher Cox Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

Gannon said Cox was given the team award for player of the game.

“He's in the quarterback's lap all day long, he got the sack into the two minute, had a couple hits on the quarterback, played extremely well in the run game,” said the DC. “He really affected the game for us. As I like to call it, you guys have heard me say it, he train-wrecked the game.”

Cox’s take on his play ramping up was, he said, just becoming familiar with what Gannon wanted from him and knowing that Thanksgiving is over and it's time for a playoff push.

"Just knowing the position that you're in, the position that I'm in,” he said. “You know, obviously, I want to play this way early in the season. The ball really just wasn't bouncing the way that it is now.

"I think the way it is now is just comfortable in the system, know what to expect, and just going out and putting it out on the field. Everybody's on the same page upfront and really just maximizing all opportunities that I'm getting right now.”

Meanwhile, Hurts has quarterbacked the Eagles to a 7-7 record and is scoring rushing touchdowns at still, with 10 of them this season. He leads the team in rushing with 733 yards and has thrown 14 touchdowns and, with 2,731 yards passing and three games left, should surpass 3,000.

“I think every game that Jalen is out there, he gets more comfortable,” said tight end Dallas Goedert following Tuesday’s win over Washington.

“We have a lot of trust in each other. He has a lot of trust in himself. He does a great job keeping his eyes down the field and when he has to run, he is one of the most explosive quarterbacks in this league.”

And now Hurts is a Pro Bowl alternate in just his second season in the league.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Is Fletcher Cox playing his final games with Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sideline tirades happen, but Cox had another the next week and couldn’t contain his annoyance afterward in the press room. Internal conversations ensued, some of them bitter, and Cox was given permission to talk with other teams, Eagles sources said. Several suitors called, with the Steelers having the best offer, two sources close to the situation said. But general manager Howie Roseman’s demands were steep, mostly because the Eagles would have had a $37 million dead money cap hit after restructuring his contract before the season. The remaining money on Cox’s reworked deal seemingly makes it difficult to move him next offseason, although Roseman has worked wonders before. Both parties may ultimately agree upon a mutually beneficial parting. Cox may not be the force he once was, but he can still make an impact, as evidenced by the Washington game. And if his relationship with the Eagles has been momentarily repaired, as he suggested Thursday when asked if Gannon has earned his trust, maybe another year together can be salvaged. But with Hargrave likely back, rookie Milton Williams in line for a larger role, and the Eagles armed with three first-round draft picks, Cox’s tenure in Philly could be nearing its end. A late surge could entice another team. He said he can still play at an elite level.
NFL
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports

Eagles’ 6th-round pick starting to flash in games

You’re forgiven if you didn’t have very high expectations for Tarron Jackson’s rookie season. After all, the Eagles drafted him out of Coastal Carolina in the sixth round and he was buried pretty deep on their depth chart at defensive end earlier this year. In the last...
NFL
inquirer.com

Are Fletcher Cox’s days with the Eagles nearing an end? | Jeff McLane

Fletcher Cox wasn’t voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in seven years. The Eagles defensive tackle wasn’t even named an alternate. He said he wasn’t surprised. “I know I can still play at that level,” Cox said Thursday, a day after the NFL announced rosters for the annual All-Star game. “Obviously, I didn’t have the numbers this year. It was kind of up and down for me. I kind of expected it, but all I can do is go out and finish the season strong.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfc#Eagles#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Rasul Douglas named a Pro Bowl alternate

In Darius Slay, the Philadelphia Eagles have their first Pro Bowl cornerback in over a decade. I know, crazy, right? I mean, with all of the incredible talent Howie Roseman has amassed at the cornerback position, you’d think we’d be talking about a decade jam-packed with Pro Bowlers, but it’s true; the last Eagles corner to make a pro bowl was none other than Asante Samuel all the way back in 2010.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

Third-Quarter Explosion Leads Eagles to Third Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA – It was too chilly to sweat, but that’s what the New York Giants were doing to the Eagles and their fans on Sunday, making them perspire with a defense that held Philadelphia to just three first-half points on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Then came the...
NFL
EagleMaven

About Booing with a True Confession

True confession: my dad taught me to boo at the age of 10, maybe 12. Sitting in Veterans Stadium for countless Phillies games during the 1970s, nobody was off-limits. Except for Greg Luzinski and that’s because he was Polish, like my dad, who's parents - my grandparents - were immigrants from Poland. The Bull could do no wrong in my dad’s eyes.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cox eager to prove he’s still a top DT after missing Pro Bowl

Fletcher Cox on Tuesday night had his best game of the 2021 season, completely wrecking Washington’s offensive line in the Eagles’ 27-17 win. On Wednesday night, he found out he didn’t make the Pro Bowl. That broke a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowls for Cox, meaning...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Jalen Hurts has the Eagles in the driver’s seat for wildcard spot in playoffs

Jalen Hurts has rough moments, but he can be dynamic at quarterback when he is on. He has the Philadelphia Eagles over .500 after today’s victory against the New York Giants. Hurts eliminated the Giants from playoff contention in the National Football League and has Philadelphia in the driver’s seat for a wildcard spot. He followed his performance versus Washington with a second stellar outing. Hurts completed 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
774
Followers
879
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy