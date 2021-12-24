ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

BT Secures Top Class Doctors to Bolster its Smart Healthcare Offering

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBT recently announced the creation of a Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of experienced healthcare professionals, to drive the growth of new connected healthcare solutions which will deliver better outcomes and experiences for the NHS and patients. BT’s new Clinical Advisory Board will include eight leading NHS clinicians who will...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Emergency Doctors Sue KKR-Owned Healthcare Company

An emergency medicine physicians group has filed a lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which belongs to private equity firm KKR (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, charging that it violated state law by taking over emergency department operations at Placentia Linda Hospital in California. The American Academy of Emergency...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore Ramps Up its Healthcare Capacity

On 14th December, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said that to manage the load of patients in public hospitals, it is prepared to enhance capacity at the COVID-19 treatment facilities (CTF). Patients who are relatively stable will be transferred to these facilities from public hospitals, in case, continued monitoring is required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Eckoh, The Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec For $41Million To Enhance Its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP And Accelerate Cloud Growth

Eckoh, the leading Customer Engagement data and payment security provider, has completed its acquisition of Syntec Holdings Ltd (Syntec), a UK-based company specializing in secure payment solutions for Contact Centers, for £31m ($41m). The acquisition will bolster Eckoh’s Customer Engagement security solutions, adding complementary services and patents to their...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health Care#Healthcare Professionals#A Clinical Advisory Board#Nhs#Bt S Enterprise
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

NHS pressures having ‘devastating’ impact on dying patients

Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...
HEALTH SERVICES
thefastmode.com

BSO Expands its European Low-latency Network to Italy

Global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, BSO, has recently announced it has gone live in Italian city Bergamo, in keeping with its plans to cover more of Europe with its low-latency network. This expansion of BSO’s network will enable businesses to co-locate and directly access leading exchanges based in the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Security Startup Corellium Secures $25M Funding from Paladin and Cisco

Corellium on Monday announced the completion of a $25M Series A investment round, led by Paladin Capital Group, with participation from Cisco Investments and other strategic investors. With this investment, Corellium will accelerate R&D to support skyrocketing customer demand and expand its go-to-market and partner ecosystem initiatives. Over the last...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

SaskTel Taps Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network for its Fully Digital Mobile Service

Leading communications service provider SaskTel has launched its fully digital mobile service, Lüm Mobile, using digital enablement expert Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network Solution. Available to residents of Saskatchewan, Lüm Mobile has no stores or customer-facing agents. The unique self-serve model reimagines the subscriber experience. Customers sign up for and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

NHS director calls for ‘stragglers’ to come forward and get booster jab now

The NHS’s most senior doctor has said that people who have not yet had their third vaccine dose have “no time to lose” and “need to get boosted now”.NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the “evidence is clear” that booster doses offer further protection against the Omicron variant. He added: “my message to the stragglers is clear: Don’t delay any longer - come forward and sort your jab now.”His warning comes as Covid-19 cases reached a record high in England on Friday, with 122,186 new infections reported. More than 32 million boosters and third jabs have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

UK's Netomnia Selects IP Infusion to Build its New Full-Fiber Network

IP Infusion on Tuesday announced that Netomnia, a full-fiber network operator in the U.K., has selected its turnkey networking solution (IP Infusion PRO) as part of their plan to deliver multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023. Netomnia is launching a massive expansion plan to build a robust, reliable...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy