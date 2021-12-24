ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Christmas Magic: Nas announces surprise album featuring A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier and Hit-Boy

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNas has a surprise Christmas gift for his fans, a new album dropping Thursday evening at midnight. The “Street Dreams” rapper revealed Thursday afternoon that he’s releasing a new album titled Magic featuring a collabo with A$AP Rocky and DJ...

okcheartandsoul.com

Spin

Nas to Release New Album Magic Tonight

Just when you thought the year was careening to a halt, here comes Nas. The rap veteran will release a new album just in time for Christmas. Titled Magic, Nas teamed up again with producer and longtime collaborator Hit-Boy on the nine-song collection. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier will feature on “Wave Gods.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Nas Is Dropping a New Hit-Boy Produced Album Titled ‘Magic’

Nas and Hit-Boy have teamed up on a surprise new album titled Magic, releasing at midnight on Christmas Eve. The “early Christmas gift” is composed of nine tracks, including “Wave Gods” ft. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Here is the full tracklist:. Speechless. Meet Joe Black.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Nas and Hit-Boy Confirm ‘King’s Disease 3’ Is in the Works

Nas and Hit-Boy will be teaming up once again for another album. Yesterday, December 23, the rapper and producer duo announced a surprise project called Magic just a day ahead of its release. Produced solely by Hit-Boy, Magic dropped earlier today with guest appearances from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier....
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Album: Nas ‘Magic’

Escobar season continues. Justs four months after his previous album, Nas pulls his second album out of his hat with Magic. Back with Hit-Boy behind the boards, Nasir releases 9 new tracks to vibe to including “Speechless”, ‘Meet Joe Black”, “Wu For The Children”, “Dedicated”, and “Wave Gods” featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rapper Nas Releases Surprise New LP, ‘Magic’

Legendary rapper Nas has released another new album for 2021 and fans are thrilled. Two days before Christmas, the 48-year-old New York City-born Nas released a 9-song LP, Magic, which is produced by Hit-Boy. Magic comes on the heels of the rapper’s 2021 album, King’s Disease II, which he released in August. That album features big-name artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill. (Check out that HERE.)
HIP HOP
NME

Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky and more to feature on album from fashion icon Nigo

DJ and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo has announced a star-studded list of collaborators for his forthcoming album ‘I Know Nigo’. The fashion icon took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that the album, which is “coming soon”, will feature guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Fam-Lay and Teriyaki Boyz, with more to be announced.
MUSIC
#Christmas#Rocky#Wonder#Exodus#Abc Audio
hotnewhiphop.com

Footwear News

