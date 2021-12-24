ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latto receives Lamborghini and Richard Mille watch for 23rd birthday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatto cried tears of joy Tuesday after receiving two Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous-style gifts for her 23rd birthday. The “Big Energy” rapper was in disbelief as she unwrapped a Richard Mille watch at an Atlanta nightclub, and then walked outside for a fireworks display, which illuminated her...

