Big Woo Sings Sisqo’s “Incomplete” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

If the amount of panties thrown on the stage is an indication,...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara Turner Sings “Feeling Good” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I think Tamara Turner did a great job singing “Feeling Good”… what you think?? Watch my next Comedy & Karaoke Night live on Looped, and you can get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

DP Switches Up The Lyrics To SWV’s “Weak” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

DP (Facebook: Damarcus Palmer and Instagram: realdp15) came through with some unexpected lyrics to “Weak” by SWV, but the audience at the Stardome was definitely into it!! Watch the full version of my last #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://bit.ly/3dwilAo. Tickets to watch my next show live on Looped are available...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Sings “I Want A Main Man” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain performed her song “I Want A Main Man” at the Stardome earlier this month!! Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Gets DP To “Ride That Pony” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Last month rising star Tamara McClain performed a couple of her songs for us at the Stardome. And here she is with a new one called “Ride That Pony,” with a little assistance from DP!! Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraoke live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Ms. Jannie Goes Crazy For Robert Wells Singing Barry White! | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Ms. Jannie almost fell out when Robert Wells sang “Practice What You Preach” by Barry White to her!! Go to RickeySmiley.com to get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped, and see my upcoming events!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Booh Sings Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up In My Room” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Booh gets a lot of love at the Stardome, and she showed me some love by singing “Sittin’ Up In My Room” by Brandy!! Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Sings Her Song “Jody’s Girl” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain is so talented that I had her sing two original songs at the Stardome!! Here she is singing “Jody’s Girl”…. Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Booker Rogers Sings Bill Withers’ “Just The Two Of Us” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Booker Rogers has sang at the Stardome several times, and here he is performing “Just The Two Of Us” by Bill Withers!! Go ahead and get your ticket to watch the next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

When I Went On Tour With The Isley Brothers And Earth, Wind & Fire | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I was on the Comedy Soul Fest Tour with Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire back in the day!!. Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Justin Whitehead: Things That Are Harder To Do In Your 30s | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Comedian Justin Whitehead always has me 😂😂😂 when I watch his videos on social media, so I had him do a quick set at the Stardome!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped!! Tickets: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Desmond Sings Luther Vandross’ “Always And Forever” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Heatwave made “Always And Forever” famous, and Luther Vandross did a cover back in the day. Here’s Desmond at the Stardome singing Luther’s version of this classic!! Go ahead and get your tickets to watch tomorrow’s show from anywhere live on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

AJ Performs The Temptations’ “Get Ready” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

AJ didn’t just sing “Get Ready” by The Temptations, he performed it and threw in some dance moves at the Stardome!! Make sure you watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Andrew “Quiet Storm” Williams Sings Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Listen to Andrew “Quiet Storm” Williams sing “Man In The Mirror” by Michael Jackson as you’ve NEVER heard it before. 😳 Get your tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Kordell J Sings Major’s “Why I Love You” To His Wife | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Kordell J and his lovely wife came all the way from Dayton, and he did an awesome job performing “Why I Love You” by Major!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live from anywhere in the world on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
