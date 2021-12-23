ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Star Wars Jabba's Palace Card Game Brings New Bargains

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Z-Man Games' Love Letter are in for an unexpected spin-off. It is a new card game set in the universe of Star Wars, a series publisher Asmodee are quite familiar with, and focusing on the stronghold of notorious space slug and crime lord, Jabba The Hutt. The...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
piratesandprincesses.net

New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Released Today

The next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is coming at the end of the month and today Disney released a new teaser spot for it. In this teaser Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) mention that sometimes “fear” is a “sure bet” in difficult times and she also mentions “They’re going to war” but doesn’t say who.
MOVIES
gamepressure.com

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Star Wars is Bringing Back Prince Xizor

It’s very likely that a lot of people who don’t know the Expanded Universe canon would ask who Prince Xizor is since the guy has appeared in comics and in novels, as well as games, but otherwise, he’s kind of a mystery when it comes to the movies. The long and short of it is that he’s a member of royalty from the planet Falleen and is a type of reptilian humanoid that can use pheromones to manipulate and seduce people into doing what he wants them to do. As some would say, this idea hasn’t aged well since in this hypersensitive era his former infatuation with Princess Leia led to Xizor trying to seduce her when she came to confront him about the attempt on her brother’s life by Black Sun, the organization that Xizor worked for and ended up running after a while. As a person of great ambition and with a cruel streak a mile wide, Xizor was the type of character that one couldn’t help but love to hate since he did whatever he could to stick close to Emperor Palpatine, which irked Darth Vader to no end.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Cards#Z Man Games#Game Mechanics#Z Man Games Love Letter#Palace#The Rebel Alliance
pocketgamer.com

Top 5 best Star Wars games for Android tablets and

Star Wars is a franchise that’s been around for quite some time - and we’ve seen a lot of games take place in the Star Wars universe. You’ve got Lego Star Wars, pinball games related to Star Wars, games where you can play along with the story itself or games where you can put yourself into the Star Wars universe and see how you’d fit in among the likes of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Book of Boba Fett Promo Teases War in The Star Wars Underworld

A new promo for The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series teases the coming war in the Star Wars underworld. More specifically, this new trailer for Book of Boba Fett seems to be the first real promo that indicates there will be some kind of antagonist that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have to face. That's not at all surprising, since the entire premise of The Book of Boba Fett sees Fett and Shand uniting to take over the entire criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt. There are bound to be a few serious "holdouts" in the underworld that want a slice of that empire themselves...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Video Game Revealed

A new adventure in a galaxy far, far away has been revealed, thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming video game, “Star Wars Eclipse.”. The game is being developed by Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream, creators of such games as “Heavy Rain,” “Beyond: Two Souls,” and “Detroit: Become Human.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Card Game
ComicBook

New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper Pre-Order Details

Disney / Lucasfilm and Hasbro have debuted a new wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper figures for Week 11 of the Bring Home the Bounty merch event. Pre-orders for these figures are expected to go live today, December 22nd at 10am PST / 1pm EST. A breakdown of these Star Wars Battlefront II-inspired figures can be found in the list below. Note that the products will not be listed at their respective retailers until the launch time:
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Twitter Users Are Pushing #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse to Boycott the New 'Star Wars' Game

It seems that in 2021, plenty of game publishers are being called out for their ongoing toxicity. As more problematic game publishers and companies are being exposed for their culturally unsafe work environments, we can only hope that those who participate in this kind of behavior are finally brought to justice. Of course, this is all too true for the studio Quantic Dream, the publisher who recently announced a new Star Wars game known as Star Wars Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Details on That STAR WARS: ECLIPSE Game, Which Is Three To Four Years Away From Release

This info comes from reporter and leaker Tom Henderson, who took to Twitter share some possible inside information on the game. He claims that Quantic Dream in Paris, which is where Star Wars: Eclipse is being co-developed, is having a hard time hiring developers for the game. It’s also reported that the game is being written by QD Paris and David Cage (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls) is very much involved.
VIDEO GAMES
piratesandprincesses.net

Gentle Giant’s Got New ‘Star Wars’ Collectibles For Free Comic Book Day

To celebrate 2022’s Free Comic Book Day, Gentle Giant has announced two new Star Wars collectibles that will arrive in May. First up is a mini-bust of The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito. The mini-bust measures 6″ tall and shows the Remnant commander in his Imperial...
SHOPPING
flickeringmyth.com

New images and TV spot for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

With its premieres just two weeks away, Disney+ has shared another batch of images from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featuring Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter alongside Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. Check them out here, along with a new promo for The Mandalorian spinoff series…. “The Book...
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Star Wars’ Tooka Doll and Mystery Pins Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. “Star Wars” fans can pick up their own Tooka doll and a box of mystery pins at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Tooka dolls are inspired by the cat-like Tooka creatures in the “Star Wars” universe. The Tooka and Tooka dolls are seen in most “Star Wars” cartoon series, as well as comics, games, and more.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy