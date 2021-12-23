Star Wars Jabba's Palace Card Game Brings New Bargains

It’s very likely that a lot of people who don’t know the Expanded Universe canon would ask who Prince Xizor is since the guy has appeared in comics and in novels, as well as games, but otherwise, he’s kind of a mystery when it comes to the movies. The long and short of it is that he’s a member of royalty from the planet Falleen and is a type of reptilian humanoid that can use pheromones to manipulate and seduce people into doing what he wants them to do. As some would say, this idea hasn’t aged well since in this hypersensitive era his former infatuation with Princess Leia led to Xizor trying to seduce her when she came to confront him about the attempt on her brother’s life by Black Sun, the organization that Xizor worked for and ended up running after a while. As a person of great ambition and with a cruel streak a mile wide, Xizor was the type of character that one couldn’t help but love to hate since he did whatever he could to stick close to Emperor Palpatine, which irked Darth Vader to no end.

