The Riot Comedy Show Presents Zahid Dewji at Rudyard’s

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Nick Thune’s absurdist view and deadpan wit have distinguished his unique style of storytelling mixed with one-liners. Nick is a regular on late night TV shows, performs comedy to sold out crowds across the country, and has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, South By Southwest, Bonnaroo, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The Dublin Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and more.
