ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Riot Comedy Show Presents Zahid Dewji at Rudyard’s

By Justin Jerkins
365thingsinhouston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see The Riot’s first show of the year, headlined...

365thingsinhouston.com

Comments / 0

Related
mount-dora.fl.us

Holiday Improv Comedy Show

Tickets $10 at bit.ly/mtdoraimprov or at the door. This comedy show will be improvised by an incredible cast of hilarious performers. Presented by Seminole Power Sports North, our cast will entertain you with one of a kind scenes and never before heard songs to celebrate the season. We may even get you in on the fun too! Come join us for a night of laughter!
MOUNT DORA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Comedy Show
Vail Daily

Vail Comedy Show expands to offer two nights of comedy

Ever since the Vail Comedy Show moved to Bridge Street Bar in September, it has been selling out tickets to its stand-up comedy shows each month. With the popularity of the shows increasing, founder Mark Masters has decided to expand it by adding two performances in both December and January.
VAIL, CO
culturemap.com

Big Laugh Comedy presents Derek Gaines

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Derek Gaines found his comedy chops while growing up in Philadelphia. He currently calls New York City his home where he regularly performs and brings a unique perspective to growing up African American in the suburbs. Gaines plays the role of Jaybird in the hit Tracy Morgan series The Last O.G. on TBS.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents Nick Thune

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Nick Thune’s absurdist view and deadpan wit have distinguished his unique style of storytelling mixed with one-liners. Nick is a regular on late night TV shows, performs comedy to sold out crowds across the country, and has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, South By Southwest, Bonnaroo, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The Dublin Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and more.
TV SHOWS
gardencitymi.org

Big Comedy Magic Show with Gordon Russ

A master at audience involvement, Gordon "invents" magic on the spot, using the most ordinary items imaginable. Couple this with a limitless array of tried and true tricks of the trade, and you have a performance that is second to none. "Magic is serious business, but the main idea is fun. I want everybody smiling and saying, 'How'd he do that?'”, Gordon says.
GARDEN CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
culturemap.com

Big Laugh Comedy Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Big Laugh Comedy Show will feature the comedic performances of Ehsan Ahmed, Genivive Clinton, Markus Olind, Allison Wojtewcz, Alexis Grossman, and Chris Tellez.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: NYE Mega Comedy Show 2022 (Live-stream) 12/31

Welp, the normal big Bay Area NYE comedy bash put on by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher won’t happen again in person because of Omicron, but, at the very least, it’ll still happen. Natasha and Moshe are opting to do it virtually and have yet another amazing line-up of some of the best comedians in the entire country.
TV & VIDEOS
leoweekly.com

“Christmas Monsters” Take Over Planet Of The Tapes For A Dec. 23 Comedy Show

Possum Claus is the host of a “Christmas Monsters” show at Planet of the Tapes on Barrett Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 23. Promising “Xmas villains both obscure and famous played by some of the best character comedians around,” the show gets going at 8 p.m. Planet of the Tapes co-founder Chris Vititoe will play Possum Claus in “Oops! All Christmas Monsters” show, which will also star June Dempsey, Kent Carney, Tyler Jackson, Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson and Charity Bass-Murphy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
365thingsinhouston.com

Fade to Black Festival at MATCH

Watch new plays of underrepresented, emerging African-American playwrights, at the Fade to Black Festival 2022 at MATCH. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Order tickets or learn more.
FESTIVAL
Paste Magazine

The Best Sketch Comedy Shows of 2021

I’ll be upfront with y’all: It can be hard to fill out an annual list of the best sketch comedy shows on TV. There’s not enough of ‘em on the air at any given point, especially good ones, and a year-end list with only two or three entries just looks weird. This year was no exception. There are four sketch (or sketch-adjacent shows) we can heartily recommend from 2021, and since five sort of seems like the bare minimum for a list like this, we went ahead and included a fifth show that has some problems but at its best is very funny. So yeah, here are five shows heavily dependent upon comedy sketches that we dug this year. (And no, we didn’t consider shows like Desus & Mero or The Amber Ruffin Show or Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that might have sketches but are mostly about a host reading jokes or discussing current events or having amazing conversations with their fellow host. Sorry!)
TV & VIDEOS
fargounderground.com

KRFF Presents: Sangha (Return Show)

Sangha returns from an extended hiatus to release Samsara officially. Now a three piece, Sangha is ready to be unleashed yet again. Baltic to Boardwalk has been prolific through the pandemic and is officially releasing their fourth ep of the last year. This will be the official Depression release show.
MUSIC
365thingsinhouston.com

Family Magic & Comedy For All Ages with Carter Blackburn at Houston Improv

Experience Carter Blackburn’s magic and comedy with the entire family at Houston Improv. The show will feature a mixture of high-energy magic, illusions, juggling, sleight of hand, danger, and lots of audience interaction. Admission. Tickets range from $20 to $60. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
funcheap.com

Giggle Stand Up Comedy Show

Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have a show for you!. The Bay Area’s new favorite comedy show is Giggle. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do this weekend. Giggle is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy