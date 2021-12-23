Celtics Lab 80: A Boston Celtics Festivus for the rest of us to get some gripes off of our chests

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are seemingly stuck at .500 midway through yet another season that was supposed to be the campaign that saw them finally ascend to contender status.

A large part of the roster (and for that matter, the NBA) is in the league’s health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 despite the majority of the team being vaccinated.

Given these developments, the political zoo appearing daily on our televisions and cell phones and a host of other disappointing to downright frightening developments in the world, there is no limit to the things fans of the Celtics could — and should — be complaining about.

To that end, on this week’s episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, hosts Justin Quinn, Alex Goldberg and Cameron Tabatabaie host a Festivus-inspired airing of the grievances for all things Boston Celtics, NBA and beyond.

We try to keep it mostly light in a bit of a dark patch in the NBA schedule with the COVID-related news gripping the league (and put most of the pandemic related talk toward the end), and touch on the team’s recent play and signing of former No. 10 pick Joe Johnson to keep things balanced.

We even hear from you, dear listener, so be sure to check out the clip embedded above to hear all there is to gripe about in the Celtics media sphere on up with your three favorite NBA curmudgeons.

